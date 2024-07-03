You can finally buy the Tudor Black Bay worn by Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda

Stuff

This new Tudor Black Bay model is perfect if you're a fan of the Visa Cash App RB Formula One team… or the colour blue

Earlier this year Tudor announced its partnership with Visa Cash App RB Formula One team (also known as VCARB or Racing Bulls), and, to mark the occasion, Tudor created a team-exclusive version of its Master Chronometer certified Black Bay Ceramic. It featured a blue dial that matched the team’s striking livery.

I first laid eyes on the watch behind the scenes at Watches and Wonders, and now, finally, you can wear the same watch as drivers Yuki and Daniel wear around the paddock.

Formula One is widely considered one of the most advanced sports in the world, so the Black Bay Ceramic is the perfect addition to the Visa Cash App RB team.

This Black Bay model represents Tudor’s pursuit of mechanical performance – tested by the Federal Institute of Metrology or METAS as well as using extremely durable and difficult-to-work-with materials.

METAS Master Chronometer certification is one of the industry’s most demanding standards regarding chronometry and resistance to magnetic fields. To qualify, a watch must be able to function within a 5-second range of variation each day (0/+5). The certification also guarantees the timekeeping accuracy of a watch subjected to magnetic fields of 15,000 gauss.

If that wasn’t enough, it also guarantees the waterproofness claimed by the manufacturer as well as the power reserve.

Aesthetically, the TUDOR Black Bay Ceramic “Blue” combines contemporary, high-tech details with subtle references to its heritage.

Its matt black monobloc ceramic case has sand-blasted surfaces with bevelled edges, mirror-polished for a striking contrast, and is finished with very pronounced lines. The insert of its rotatable bezel is also in black ceramic with a sunray satin finish.

The engraved graduations in matching tones offer a complementary additional matt detail, which responds subtly to changes in light.

Finally, a hybrid leather and rubber strap, black of course, with a ‘Snowflake’ motif on the inside, blue stitching and a black PVD-coated stainless steel folding clasp, as well as a complimentary black fabric strap with blue band, completes the look of this model.

I think it looks remarkable. However, I would love to see a Black Bay Chrono version alongside it, especially given a chronograph’s association with motorsport.

You can buy the Tudor Black Bay Ceramic ‘Blue’ now for £4420.

