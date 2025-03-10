GTA 6, Metroid Prime 4, Resident Evil 9 & more – the biggest game sequels of 2025 

While 2024 wasn’t exactly full of exciting gaming releases, we can now prepare for the arrival of many fantastic sequels to our beloved franchises. Will they become instant bestsellers? And how will they compare to their legendary predecessors? Read on to discover all the biggest franchise returns of 2025 and prepare for some great offers on those titles on G2A.COM.

Why is 2025 a big year for franchise sequels?

With the release of GTA 6, Metroid Prime 4, or Resident Evil 9, being a gamer in 2025 may seem challenging. In addition to these big releases, there are many other continuations to successful series like Civilization 7, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and Death Stranding 2. And there is still more!

Exploring all these big releases, we can safely admit that 2025 is shaping up as the most groundbreaking time in the history of the gaming industry. Never before have we witnessed such a blend of new technologies with nostalgia for classic franchises! And if that still isn’t enough, we can prepare ourselves for the launch of the new Nintendo Switch console, further AI development, or gaming IP dominating Hollywood. Gaming is no longer associated with solitary individuals playing in their basements – it’s steadily taking over the world. Thanks to these video games, players can revisit their beloved digital worlds even many years after their last gaming session, which proves how excitement for iconic franchises connects people across generations.

The most anticipated sequels of 2025

Play

Grand Theft Auto VI – Autumn 2025

After over a decade of waiting, we can finally prepare for another big entry in the legendary GTA series. What do we know about this title? The action takes place in the Florida-inspired state of Leonida, where we meet the first playable heroine in the series’ history. Regarding the story, GTA 6 follows the actions of Lucia and her boyfriend, climbing the ladder of their criminal career. Will it be the best title of 2025? Only time will tell, but it’s the most anticipated one right now!

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – TBA

Rumored as a potential launch title for Nintendo Switch 2, Metroid Prime IV follows Samus Aran as she embarks on another risky adventure. Although we don’t know the exact release date, the game will launch in 2025. It’s been a long time since the Prime 3 release date, so the fanbase can’t hide the excitement!

Resident Evil 9 – TBA

The ninth installment in the legendary Resident Evil series doesn’t have an official release date yet, but rumor has it the title will debut in 2025. Retaining the franchise’s legacy, the game will feature survival horror gameplay mechanics and run on the proven RE Engine. Moreover, it may be the first in the series to include an open-world environment!

Other major franchise returns

Feeling excited? Then know that there is still MORE. Get ready for even more fantastic continuations listed below!

Ghost of Yōtei – A sequel to Ghost of Tsushima

– A sequel to Ghost of Tsushima Doom: The Dark Ages – A sequel to Doom Eternal

– A sequel to Doom Eternal The Outer Worlds 2 – A sequel to The Outer Worlds

– A sequel to The Outer Worlds Death Stranding 2: On The Beach – A sequel to Death Stranding

– A sequel to Death Stranding Assassin’s Creed Shadows – A sequel to Assassin’s Creed Mirage

– A sequel to Assassin’s Creed Mirage Hades 2 – A sequel to Hades

– A sequel to Hades Fable – A reboot of the original series

– A reboot of the original series Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – The remake of the original Metal Gear Solid 3

– The remake of the original Metal Gear Solid 3 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii – A spin-off of the Like a Dragon series

– A spin-off of the Like a Dragon series Monster Hunter Wilds – A spiritual successor to Monster Hunter World

– A spiritual successor to Monster Hunter World Titan Quest 2 – A sequel to the 2006 action RPG

– A sequel to the 2006 action RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – A sequel to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines

– A sequel to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines The Wolf Among Us 2 – A sequel to The Wolf Among Us

– A sequel to The Wolf Among Us Borderlands 4 – A sequel to Borderlands 3

– A sequel to Borderlands 3 Hyper Light Breaker – A sequel to Hyper Light Drifter

– A sequel to Hyper Light Drifter Assetto Corsa Evo – A sequel to Assetto Corsa

The franchises live on

Armed with this list, you can now happily look forward to the release of your favorite titles. Some of them have kept us waiting for a long time! Fortunately, now everyone can discover a sequel that will satisfy their expectations. Whether for nostalgia or to experience a new story within a familiar universe, there is something for every player to enjoy! Make sure to check G2A.COM regularly for amazing offers on all the games mentioned before.