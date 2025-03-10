Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / Orient’s limited edition Snoopy watches are just as adorable as you’d expect

Hot StuffNewsWatches
Hot Stuff, News

Orient’s limited edition Snoopy watches are just as adorable as you’d expect

In collaboration with Peanuts, Orient has launched a trio of Snoopy watches to celebrate both brands’ 75th anniversaries

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart
Orient Snoopy Watches on yellow and blue background

I’ve long believed that Orient makes some of the best affordable mechanical watches around, but these new limited-edition Snoopy models might just be my favourite yet. In collaboration with Peanuts, Orient has launched a trio of watches to celebrate both brands’ 75th anniversaries – and, as you might expect, they’re absolutely delightful.

Unlike Omega’s Speedmaster (and MoonSwatch), where Snoopy represents NASA’s Silver Snoopy Award and a great human achievement, his presence here is purely for fun. He’s not commemorating space missions or scientific breakthroughs – he’s just taking a nap on the dial. And honestly, that’s exactly the kind of whimsy I want from a watch.

There are three models in the collection: the Orient Bambino 38, the Semi Skeleton, and the Orient Mako 40. Each features charming Peanuts-themed details, including Woodstock replacing the numeral “1” on the date display and special artwork of Snoopy snoozing.

The Semi Skeleton takes things up a notch by placing the beagle and bird directly on the small seconds display at 6 o’clock, while its open-heart design lets you peek at the movement underneath.

Orient Snoopy Watches lined up on white background

For a “limited edition” release, though, the numbers are, frankly, hilarious. The Bambino 38 comes in two variations, with 7,800 and 3,100 pieces available. The Semi Skeleton is “limited” to 1,900 units, and the Mako 40 to 3,800. That’s 16,600 watches in total, which hardly screams exclusivity – but hey, at least more people will have the chance to grab one.

Underneath the playful design, these are still classic Orient watches. Each runs on an in-house automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve, and the case back features special 75th-anniversary engravings. The Bambino 38 and Semi Skeleton models even come with an easy-exchange strap system for swapping out the look on a whim.

If you’re a Peanuts fan, a watch enthusiast, or just someone who enjoys a bit of lighthearted charm on their wrist, these are well worth a look. They’re available now from Orient’s website, starting at £350 (approximately US$450).

Liked this? Tissot’s new PRC 100 Solar is the perfect entry-level GADA watch

Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech