Orient’s limited edition Snoopy watches are just as adorable as you’d expect

I’ve long believed that Orient makes some of the best affordable mechanical watches around, but these new limited-edition Snoopy models might just be my favourite yet. In collaboration with Peanuts, Orient has launched a trio of watches to celebrate both brands’ 75th anniversaries – and, as you might expect, they’re absolutely delightful.

Unlike Omega’s Speedmaster (and MoonSwatch), where Snoopy represents NASA’s Silver Snoopy Award and a great human achievement, his presence here is purely for fun. He’s not commemorating space missions or scientific breakthroughs – he’s just taking a nap on the dial. And honestly, that’s exactly the kind of whimsy I want from a watch.

There are three models in the collection: the Orient Bambino 38, the Semi Skeleton, and the Orient Mako 40. Each features charming Peanuts-themed details, including Woodstock replacing the numeral “1” on the date display and special artwork of Snoopy snoozing.

The Semi Skeleton takes things up a notch by placing the beagle and bird directly on the small seconds display at 6 o’clock, while its open-heart design lets you peek at the movement underneath.

For a “limited edition” release, though, the numbers are, frankly, hilarious. The Bambino 38 comes in two variations, with 7,800 and 3,100 pieces available. The Semi Skeleton is “limited” to 1,900 units, and the Mako 40 to 3,800. That’s 16,600 watches in total, which hardly screams exclusivity – but hey, at least more people will have the chance to grab one.

Underneath the playful design, these are still classic Orient watches. Each runs on an in-house automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve, and the case back features special 75th-anniversary engravings. The Bambino 38 and Semi Skeleton models even come with an easy-exchange strap system for swapping out the look on a whim.

If you’re a Peanuts fan, a watch enthusiast, or just someone who enjoys a bit of lighthearted charm on their wrist, these are well worth a look. They’re available now from Orient’s website, starting at £350 (approximately US$450).

Liked this? Tissot’s new PRC 100 Solar is the perfect entry-level GADA watch