Orient’s 75th anniversary model fixes one of my biggest problems with its watches

I’ve always had a soft spot for Orient watches. They’re an excellent starting point for anyone dipping their toes into the world of mechanical timepieces, thanks to their elegant design and impressive value for money. I own a few myself and wear them regularly. But if I’m being honest, one detail has always nagged at me – their clunky, old-fashioned logo. It doesn’t ruin the watch completely, but it does feel like a blemish on what could otherwise be a perfect affordable watch.

That’s why the new 75th-anniversary limited edition models have me seriously excited. These watches embrace a stunning vintage aesthetic, complete with a 1950s cursive Orient logo that looks clean, refined, and effortlessly classy. Honestly, I wish Orient would make this their default logo across all models – it just elevates the whole design.

The anniversary models also come in two variations, time-only Orient Bambino and Orient Bambino featuring a day and night indicator, with 9,500 and 5,500 limited pieces respectively.

They feature elegant white dials, pink gold indices, and striking blue hands. The retro vibe is capped off with a beige nubuck leather strap, and for added versatility, an exchangeable calf leather strap is included.

These models boast an automatic in-house movement with a 40-hour power reserve and, for the first time in the Bambino series, an easy strap exchange system. It’s a thoughtful upgrade that lets you switch straps without fuss, making the watches even more adaptable to your style.

The 75th-anniversary models feel like a love letter to Orient’s heritage, offering a tasteful blend of tradition and modern features. I can’t help but hope that the introduction of the cursive logo signals a permanent design shift.

Until then, these limited-edition models are priced at £330 (approx. US$410) for the time-only Orient Bambino, and £400 (approx. US$500) for the Orient Bambino featuring a day and night indicator.

In addition to the limited edition models, Orient has released four new Orient Bambino models with new dial colours (pictured above). The four new dial colours are green, navy blue, and Bordeaux with sunburst finishing, and the first is beige Orient Bambino.

Enhancing the aesthetics of the dial are pink gold, yellow gold and silver-coloured Roman numerals and hands that are carefully colour-coordinated to complement each of the nuanced dial colours.

These non-limited edition models are priced from £276 (approx. US$350).

