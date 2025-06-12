Fujifilm has made a lot of fantastic cameras in recent years, but it’s fair to say 2021’s X-E4 isn’t widely regarded as a modern classic. Few could find fault with its retro style, compact size or general image quality, but the fact that it lacked in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) was a bit of a shocker for a mirrorless camera in its price bracket.

The X-E4 was quietly discontinued in 2023, but it’s now been given a successor in the gorgeous form of the Fujifilm X-E5. Launched today, the X-E5 has a striking rangefinder-style body (with silver or black accent colour), the very same 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor as found in the X-T5 and X100VI and, finally, IBIS. The new five-axis in-body stabilisation gives the X-E5 up to 7 stops of compensation, delivering sharper shots and steadier video when shooting handheld.

And it’s not the only first the Fujifilm X-E5 brings to the series, either. Construction quality has been given a glow-up too, with a new machined aluminium top plate replacing the plastic one of past X-E models. Formed from a single slab of metal, the top plate’s new design not only looks a little more premium than that of older X-Es, but should make the twiddling the dials a more tactile and pleasing experience.

There are three dials up top: one for shutter speed, one for exposure compensation and one enabling users to swiftly flick between Fujifilm’s signature Film Simulation modes, immediately altering the look of photos and videos. The Fujifilm X-E5 can shoot 6.2K video at up to 30fps, features AI-assisted tracking autofocus and a tilting rear monitor capable of flipping up 180 degrees.

In keeping with the X-E5’s retro styling, the tiny EVF now features a stripped-back Classic Disply mode, which Fujifilm says replicates the simplified, clutter-free viewfinder experience of a 35mm film camera (it’s still a tiny and outdated EVF, though – seemingly the very same one as was used on the 13-year-old X-E1).

There’s also a user-customisable control lever on the front, which can be set to adjust things like the view mode, digital zoom or image aspect ratio. And even the supplied shoulder strap is retro, with its fetching rope-style texture.

Fujifilm is also launching a new ultra-compact and weather-resistant pancake lens alongside the camera: the XF23mm F2.8 R WR. The two together form a lightweight and highly portable team, with a combined weight of only 535g.

The Fujifilm X-E5 will be available from August 2025, priced at £1299 body only or £1549 in a kit with the 28mm lens. US pricing is $1699 body only and $1899 in the kit, which seems to be a quite a premium over the UK price; perhaps that’s a sign that the Trump administration’s tariffs are beginning to have a marked effect on imports. For more information, head over to the Fujifilm site.