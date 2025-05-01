Stuff

This new Seiko nails two of my favourite 2025 watch trends

Beige dials and smaller case sizes – two big trends that stood out at Watches and Wonders 2025 – now come together in a genuinely wearable, genuinely lovely new Seiko release.

The Seiko Presage Classic Series has just added three new models: the Aijiro, Fushi-iro and Shiro-iro. They’re subtle, smart, and full of the quiet detail Seiko does so well.

Each one measures just 36mm – a welcome shift towards more compact sizing that suits more wrists, especially as the oversized look continues to lose its grip.

But the real star here is the Fushi-iro, with its soft light brown dial – basically beige, but with more texture and history baked in. It’s part of a wider 2025 colour trend we’ve seen across big names like Rolex, A. Lange & Söhne, and Hermès. On the Seiko, it feels warm and earthy, thanks to the domed dial inspired by Japanese silk and old Edo-period colours.

Inside, you get Seiko’s in-house 6R51 calibre with a 72-hour power reserve – solid and reliable, if not flashy. On top, there’s a dual-curved sapphire crystal that adds vintage flair.

Even the bracelet’s worth mentioning: a new seven-piece, multi-row design that’s all about comfort and shimmer, borrowing cues from Seiko’s own ‘70s archives.

If you’ve been holding out for a compact, understated watch that nails 2025 watch trends – dial texture, colour, proportions, wearability – this is it.

The Seiko Presage Classic Series is available to buy today for £900 (approx. $1200) via Seiko’s website.

