The Seiko Prospex 60th Anniversary watch is an ultra-classy diver’s GMT

Seiko knows how to celebrate a milestone properly. To mark 60 years of its diving watch legacy, the brand has unveiled the Seiko Prospex 1968 Heritage Diver’s GMT 60th Anniversary – and it’s a proper stunner.

The original 1968 Diver was a big deal (probably one of the best watches in the history of watches?) It was Seiko’s first hi-beat, one-piece case Diver’s watch with 300m water resistance – a serious bit of kit for the time. Fast forward to 2025, and the new GMT tribute keeps the spirit alive while adding some modern muscle.

Built from stainless steel with a super-hard coating, the 60th Anniversary model shrugs off scratches and knocks with ease. The diving bezel is lightweight ceramic, so you get toughness without the extra heft.

The real party trick, though, is the GMT function. It tracks three time zones at once – handy whether you’re diving wrecks or just juggling meetings across continents.

Under the hood, the in-house 6R54 automatic GMT movement keeps everything ticking nicely. It’s accurate to -15/+25 seconds a day and offers a solid three-day power reserve. Oh, and the water resistance? Still an impressive 300m, just like the 1968 classic.

Seiko’s also treated the bracelet with a bit of love. For the first time on a Prospex, you get a short-pitch bracelet with a micro-adjustable clasp, making it easier to fine-tune the fit (again, very useful when travelling).

The Seiko Prospex 1968 Heritage Diver’s GMT 60th Anniversary goes up for sale today, priced at £1600 (approx. $2200) from Seiko’s website. If you’re after a watch that mixes old-school cool with modern watchmaking smarts, this one’s worth a serious look.

