Tissot’s new PRC 100 Solar is the perfect entry-level GADA watch

As much as I enjoy the charm of a finely crafted mechanical watch – the delicate artistry and the satisfying ritual of winding – it’s hard to deny the appeal of a grab-and-go quartz watch. Sometimes, I just want to pick up a timepiece, slap it on my wrist, and not worry about setting the time or winding it up. That’s where Tissot’s latest release, the PRC 100 Solar, comes in.

Tissot has a strong reputation for offering solid, affordable watches, and the PRC 100 has been a part of the brand’s history since the mid-2000s. This latest version, however, gives it a modern upgrade with solar-powered quartz technology, ensuring the watch is always charged and ready to go.

It’s a true go-anywhere, do-anything (GADA) watch – robust enough for daily wear, the perfect size at 39mm, and practical for travel with its maintenance-free power source.

A modern new design

While the PRX, Tissot’s most popular watch collection, leans heavily on nostalgia with its retro-inspired design, the PRC 100 Solar looks forward, embracing modern tech.

It keeps the bold, distinctive design that made the original a standout, with a 39mm stainless steel case featuring a dodecagonal bezel (that’s twelve sides if you didn’t know). It’s both sporty and refined, giving TAG Heuer Aquaracer and Zenith Defy vibes.

I also really appreciate the versatile size that promises to fit most wrists comfortably, and the watch is offered in multiple variations – including silver and deep blue sunray dials, as well as a full-black option for those who prefer a stealthier look.

For strap choices, you can opt for a stainless steel bracelet or a leather strap. No matter which version you choose, the PRC 100 Solar is an undeniably attractive timepiece.

Solar power

The highlight of this release is undoubtedly its Lightmaster Solar Quartz movement. Unlike traditional solar watches that rely on visible photovoltaic panels under the dial, the PRC 100 Solar cleverly integrates its solar cells beneath the sapphire crystal, helping the watch maintain a clean, uninterrupted design.

Interestingly, if you zoom into the high-resolution images, you can spot tiny hexagons on the crystal. Hopefully – like the fine wavy lines on a heated car windscreen – they won’t be noticeable to the naked eye unless you’re really looking for them.n, these won’t really be visible to the naked eye unless you’re really looking for them.

This technology allows the watch to draw power from both natural and artificial light, storing excess energy in a rechargeable accumulator. A full charge gives it an impressive 14-month power reserve – even if left in complete darkness. And if it ever gets low, the End of Energy (EOE) indicator shifts the second hand to four-second jumps, reminding you it’s time for a quick recharge.

Practically speaking, this means the PRC 100 Solar is a true set-it-and-forget-it watch. A few minutes of daily wear in normal light conditions is enough to keep it running indefinitely.

I think the new Tissot PRC 100 Solar is the perfect entry-level GADA watch. It’s available now on Tissot’s website, priced from £410 (approx. $520).

