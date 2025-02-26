The Swatch MoonSwatch 1965 arrives with a stunning white dial

Following the roaring success of last year’s white-dial Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional (which we think is one of the best watches for men), Swatch is back with a tribute to one of the most significant moments in horology and space exploration. The MoonSwatch 1965 honours the 60th anniversary of NASA’s flight qualification of the Omega Speedmaster, bringing a striking white dial to the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection.

Collectors and enthusiasts couldn’t get enough of the white-dial Speedmaster when it launched in March 2024, and demand remains sky-high today. Now, Swatch is betting that history will repeat itself with the MoonSwatch 1965, blending Omega’s spacefaring heritage with the affordability and playfulness of the MoonSwatch series.

The new MoonSwatch 1965 draws inspiration from the 1965 Omega Speedmaster ST105.003, the very model that survived NASA’s brutal series of eleven tests to become the official watch for all manned space missions. While the Speedmaster was famously strapped to the wrists of astronauts on the Moon, it made history first on March 1, 1965, when it became the only timepiece to meet NASA’s strict requirements.

Swatch’s take on this milestone brings a grey Bioceramic case, a black tachymeter bezel, and a white dial featuring a unique chronograph layout. The counters at 10 and 2 o’clock display “19” and “65”, referencing the watch’s historic year.

Unlike standard chronographs, these subdials measure 19 hours and 65 minutes, adding a playful yet meaningful twist to timekeeping.

Under UV light, the numbers 19, 65, and 60 glow blue, a nod to Omega’s original space-qualified chronograph.

Flipping the watch over reveals a battery cover adorned with an image of the Moon, and, completing the look is a grey Velcro strap, a practical homage to the bands used by astronauts over bulky spacesuits (although we suggest you swap it for one of Swatch’s rubber replacements).

Launching on March 1, exactly 60 years after NASA’s Speedmaster qualification, the MoonSwatch 1965 will be available in selected Swatch stores worldwide. This new non-limited model is priced at $270 in the US and £240 in the UK.

Liked this? These are the very best MoonSwatch models available today