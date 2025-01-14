Swatch’s new rubber straps are the perfect way to upgrade your MoonSwatch

Swatch has just dropped a game-changer for MoonSwatch fans: rubber straps in all 11 original colourways. These straps offer the perfect blend of fun and functionality, promising to enhance the overall MoonSwatch experience.

The original MoonSwatch straps may have looked stylish with their prominent Swatch and Omega logos, but they left a lot to be desired in comfort and quality. Many owners turned to third-party options to escape the stiff, cheap feel of the originals. Now, Swatch has addressed those complaints with its own solution.

These new rubber straps match each MoonSwatch model’s unique colour scheme, from the vibrant orange/sand rubber for the Mission to Jupiter to the elegant bordeaux/light grey for Mission to Pluto, and the striking navy blue/blue rubber for the Mission to Neptune.

True to MoonSwatch’s playful spirit, the straps are not only stylish but also emblazoned with Swatch, Omega, and MoonSwatch logos for a premium finish.

The straps are made of high-quality, bi-colour rubber and include a Bioceramic loop with a convenient Velcro closure, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit. The top surface features a textured design inspired by astronaut suits, while the underside mimics lunar craters, adding a thematic touch.

They also come equipped with a quick-release system and include a specialised tool, making strap changes effortless.

Comfort is the biggest upgrade here. The soft rubber material promises better flexibility and wearability, making it perfect for all-day use. Whether you’re an avid MoonSwatch collector or just looking to elevate your favourite model, these straps are a compelling upgrade.

Available now on Swatch’s website, the straps are priced at $45 in the US and £38 in the UK, making them an affordable way to revitalise your watch. Given their improved comfort, playful designs, and official branding, they’re likely to become a must-have accessory for MoonSwatch owners.

It’s safe to say Swatch has listened to its customers and delivered a product that not only complements the MoonSwatch but also enhances its practicality. If you’ve been waiting for a reason to love your MoonSwatch even more, these rubber straps might just be it.

