The new Vacheron Constantin 222 just went straight to the top of my grail list

Three years after releasing the Yellow Gold 222, Vacheron Constantin has outdone itself yet again, unveiling the Historiques 222 in stainless steel.

Launched to kick off its 270th-anniversary celebrations, and, as a tribute to the iconic 1977 original, this re-edition isn’t just a watch – it’s a time machine wrapped in stainless steel, combining vintage charm with modern precision. And it’s one that I desperately want to own.

The original 222, designed by Jorg Hysek, was a revelation when it debuted. Breaking away from the rugged, utilitarian sports watches of its era, it brought elegance and sophistication to the genre. Its monobloc stainless steel case, integrated bracelet, and signature fluted bezel were all daringly fresh, while the ultra-thin Calibre 1120 movement set new standards for mechanical finesse.

Now, the 2025 re-edition has taken everything I loved about the original and made it even better. The 37mm case, true to the original, is perfectly sized, not oversized like so many modern watches. The ergonomics have been reimagined though, with redesigned bracelet joints and a triple-blade clasp for enhanced comfort. This promises to be more comfortable than ever.

The sapphire caseback offers a peek at the in-house Calibre 2455/2, which showcases Vacheron’s obsessive attention to detail. The oscillating weight engraved with the original 222 logo is just the beginning – the movement operates at a frequency of 4 Hz, providing superior precision compared to the 1977 model.

Subtle design tweaks amplify the vintage charm. The date window now nestles closer to the centre of the dial, avoiding any clash with the minute track, while the “AUTOMATIC” inscription is rendered in a retro font.

The Super-LumiNova on the hands and hour markers nod to the tritium used on the original – off-white by day and glowing lime green by night.

As you can imagine, the finishing is nothing short of spectacular, with alternating vertical satin-brushing and polished elements creating dazzling light effects across the crown, bezel, and bracelet.

I’ve always been drawn to watches that tell a story, and the Historiques 222 doesn’t just tell one – it’s the sequel to a legend. For me, it’s the ultimate grail, blending heritage, design, and innovation into something I can’t stop dreaming about.

And this really is a grail watch, because priced at $32,000 / £30,800 and, I imagine, extremely difficult to buy, this is a watch only a few of us will ever be lucky enough to own.

