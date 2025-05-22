My favourite Zenith watch has just been upgraded with a stunning stone dial

Zenith’s Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar was already a beauty. It’s genuinely one of my favourite watches. Compact, clever, and effortlessly elegant, it brought back the full-calendar chronograph format in a wearable 38mm case – complete with a moonphase and El Primero’s signature 1/10th-of-a-second timing. But now? It’s had a celestial glow-up.

Meet the new Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Lapis Lazuli, which swaps the standard dial for a slab of deep blue stone speckled with natural pyrite. The result looks like a starlit sky – fitting, really, given Zenith’s name was inspired by the night sky’s highest point.

Lapis lazuli isn’t just pretty. It’s unpredictable. Each piece has a slightly different constellation of gold-flecked inclusions, meaning no two dials – and no two watches – will ever be the same. That’s a nice contrast to the symmetry of the triple calendar layout, which includes day, date, month, moonphase, and a full chronograph.

The layout remains tidy and legible: day and month appear up top, the moonphase tucks inside the chronograph minute counter at six, and the date sits discreetly between four and five. Silver sub-dials and chapter ring pop against the inky blue background, making this feel more functional than fussy.

The case is pure vintage Zenith – inspired by 1969’s A386, with pump pushers, sharp lugs, and a box sapphire crystal.

Under the hood is the El Primero 3610 calibre, ticking at 5Hz with a 60-hour power reserve and a stopwatch hand that whips around the dial every 10 seconds. The sapphire case back shows off a star-emblazoned rotor and a flash of blue on the column wheel, in case you weren’t already sold on the colour theme.

It ships on a blue leather strap, but there’s also a matching steel bracelet in the box.

At $22,700 (or £20,500), it’s priced firmly in dream territory (for me, anyway), but if you’re a fan of chronographs, calendars, or cosmic dials, this might be the best version yet of one of Zenith’s most quietly brilliant watches.

Liked this? The Omega Railmaster returns and I’m having trouble picking a favourite