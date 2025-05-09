The Swatch Scubaqua dive watch is water resistant and ready for summer

Swatch has taken a break from releasing new MoonSwatch colourways to drop a new range of dive-ready watches just in time for summer. The Scubaqua collection features five bold designs, each named after a jellyfish – a fitting tribute for watches that live to get wet.

I’ve got a soft spot for Swatch Scuba watches – one of my earliest watch memories is seeing my dad wear a Swatch Aqua-chrono Scuba. So it’s great to see Swatch diving back into the Scuba line.

This new collection isn’t your average plastic Swatch tickers. The 44mm cases combine two forward-thinking materials: Swatch’s signature Bioceramic, which makes up the solid-coloured body, and biosourced transparent elements made from castor oil. It’s a combo that looks just as interesting as it sounds – bright, modern, and distinctly Swatch.

There’s a choice of five colours: black, white, blue, red and yellow, each with a see-through dial and matching glow-in-the-dark detailing that keeps things legible whether you’re in the sea or just dancing at a beach bar.

As previously mentioned, all of the models are named after jellyfish, so you’ve got Blue Fire (blue), Lion’s Mane (red), Egg Yolk (yellow), Black Sea Nettle (black), and my personal favourite, Aurelia Aurita (white).

Even the crown placement at 10 o’clock is different – it’s a nod to dive-watch design, but with a quirky Swatch twist.

The Scubaqua watches are rated to 10 bar (roughly 100 metres), which is plenty for snorkelling, swimming or any spontaneous plunge into the nearest pool. They’re also refreshingly comfortable thanks to silky straps that match the rest of the playful design.

At $150 in the US and £135 a pop in the UK, they’re affordable too, especially for something that mixes this much style and function. And while you might not be descending to the ocean floor this summer, a watch that’s built to handle it certainly can’t hurt.

The Swatch Scubaqua collection is available now online and in Swatch stores.

