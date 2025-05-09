Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / The Swatch Scubaqua dive watch is water resistant and ready for summer

Hot StuffNewsWatchesSwatch
Hot Stuff, News

The Swatch Scubaqua dive watch is water resistant and ready for summer

Swatch launches the brand new Scubaqua collection, named after a jellyfish with 10 BAR water resistance

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart
Swatch Scubaqua in water

Swatch has taken a break from releasing new MoonSwatch colourways to drop a new range of dive-ready watches just in time for summer. The Scubaqua collection features five bold designs, each named after a jellyfish – a fitting tribute for watches that live to get wet.

I’ve got a soft spot for Swatch Scuba watches – one of my earliest watch memories is seeing my dad wear a Swatch Aqua-chrono Scuba. So it’s great to see Swatch diving back into the Scuba line.

This new collection isn’t your average plastic Swatch tickers. The 44mm cases combine two forward-thinking materials: Swatch’s signature Bioceramic, which makes up the solid-coloured body, and biosourced transparent elements made from castor oil. It’s a combo that looks just as interesting as it sounds – bright, modern, and distinctly Swatch.

There’s a choice of five colours: black, white, blue, red and yellow, each with a see-through dial and matching glow-in-the-dark detailing that keeps things legible whether you’re in the sea or just dancing at a beach bar.

As previously mentioned, all of the models are named after jellyfish, so you’ve got Blue Fire (blue), Lion’s Mane (red), Egg Yolk (yellow), Black Sea Nettle (black), and my personal favourite, Aurelia Aurita (white).

Even the crown placement at 10 o’clock is different – it’s a nod to dive-watch design, but with a quirky Swatch twist.

The Scubaqua watches are rated to 10 bar (roughly 100 metres), which is plenty for snorkelling, swimming or any spontaneous plunge into the nearest pool. They’re also refreshingly comfortable thanks to silky straps that match the rest of the playful design.

At $150 in the US and £135 a pop in the UK, they’re affordable too, especially for something that mixes this much style and function. And while you might not be descending to the ocean floor this summer, a watch that’s built to handle it certainly can’t hurt.

The Swatch Scubaqua collection is available now online and in Swatch stores.

Liked this? Best Swatch watches for bright, affordable fun

Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech