Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / Amazon eero deals: up to 47% off mesh routers during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

NewsPrime DayDealsAmazon Prime Big Deals DaysSmart HomeAmazon
News

Amazon eero deals: up to 47% off mesh routers during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Buffering and lag have finally met their match

Esat Dedezade
Best Eero deals

Looking for the best Amazon eero deals? Your search is over. Thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can grab a tasty bargain across all manner of eero mesh routers and extenders. There are discounts galore in both Amazon US and the UK.

Amazon is offering huge savings of up to 47%. There are also a plethora of multi-pack bundles available (ideal for full coverage in larger homes). So you won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to level up your home Wi-Fi coverage. Here are the best Amazon eero deals:

Amazon eero US deals

WasNowSave
Amazon eero Pro 6 (two-pack)$300$180$120
Amazon eero Pro 6 (three-pack)$400$240$160
Amazon eero 6+ (four-pack)$440$78$52
Amazon eero Pro 6E (3-pack) with $100 Amazon gift card$650$500$150

Amazon eero UK deals

WasNowSave
Amazon eero 6+£140£90£50
Amazon eero 6+ (two-pack)£230£150£80
Amazon eero 6+ (three-pack)£300£195£105
Amazon eero Pro 6E£250£175£75
Amazon eero Pro 6E (two-pack)£400£280£120
Amazon eero Pro 6E (three-pack)£550£385£165
Amazon eero 6£100£65£35
Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi 5 router system£70£45£25
Amazon eero Pro 6£190£120£70

And if that hasn’t tempted you, feel free to check out our guide on the best mesh Wi-Fi systems for even more choice. Or, if you’ve got the willpower to wait, brush up on our guide to Wi-Fi 7 to see if it’s worth holding out a little longer.

More great Amazon deals

Profile image of Esat Dedezade Esat Dedezade Contributor

About

Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.

Enable referrer and click cookie to search for eefc48a8bf715c1b 20231024b972d108 [] 2.7.22