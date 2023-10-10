Amazon eero deals: up to 47% off mesh routers during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Buffering and lag have finally met their match
Looking for the best Amazon eero deals? Your search is over. Thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can grab a tasty bargain across all manner of eero mesh routers and extenders. There are discounts galore in both Amazon US and the UK.
Amazon is offering huge savings of up to 47%. There are also a plethora of multi-pack bundles available (ideal for full coverage in larger homes). So you won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to level up your home Wi-Fi coverage. Here are the best Amazon eero deals:
Amazon eero US deals
|Was
|Now
|Save
|Amazon eero Pro 6 (two-pack)
|$300
|$180
|$120
|Amazon eero Pro 6 (three-pack)
|$400
|$240
|$160
|Amazon eero 6+ (four-pack)
|$440
|$78
|$52
|Amazon eero Pro 6E (3-pack) with $100 Amazon gift card
|$650
|$500
|$150
Amazon eero UK deals
|Was
|Now
|Save
|Amazon eero 6+
|£140
|£90
|£50
|Amazon eero 6+ (two-pack)
|£230
|£150
|£80
|Amazon eero 6+ (three-pack)
|£300
|£195
|£105
|Amazon eero Pro 6E
|£250
|£175
|£75
|Amazon eero Pro 6E (two-pack)
|£400
|£280
|£120
|Amazon eero Pro 6E (three-pack)
|£550
|£385
|£165
|Amazon eero 6
|£100
|£65
|£35
|Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi 5 router system
|£70
|£45
|£25
|Amazon eero Pro 6
|£190
|£120
|£70
And if that hasn’t tempted you, feel free to check out our guide on the best mesh Wi-Fi systems for even more choice. Or, if you’ve got the willpower to wait, brush up on our guide to Wi-Fi 7 to see if it’s worth holding out a little longer.
