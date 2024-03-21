Here’s what the Stuff team are buying in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

I know what you’re thinking – not another sale. There are so many savings events through the year now, you might be getting tired of them. But they do always bring up some rather good deals on the latest tech. And we’re not just saying that, we buy the stuff too. Have you ever wondered what Stuff’s team of tech experts are buying? Well, this article is for you, as we’ll be telling you exactly what we’ll be picking up in this year’s Amazon Big Spring Sale.

This year we present a varied selection, from smartphones to TVs, and headphones to smart doorbells. So, if you have some cash burning a hole in your pocket, here is some inspiration on what to buy in the sale.

Dan Grabham: Ninja 6-in-1 Air Fryer

Looking to upgrade the tech in your kitchen? A stand-out amongst the Ninja line-up in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is the massive 9.5L 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer, down from £250 to £180. It’s a very tasty saving of £70 or 28%.

With dual zones on this Ninja air fryer, you can separate food that needs to cook at different temperatures. But it’s not just your bog-standard air frying that this machine can do. With 6 functions in one, this Ninja gadget can Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate from the same bit of kit.

An extra large capacity can cook up to eight portions at once, with each of the two drawers able to fit up to 1.4kg of fries or 2kg of chicken. That’s your next party covered, then.

Connor Jewiss: Pixel 7a

Need a budget phone that offers great specs? Over on Amazon US, you’ll find the Pixel 7a is reduced in the Amazon Big Spring Sale by $125 to $374, rather than the RRP of $499. That’s 25% off the regular ticket, bringing the affordable phone down to its lowest price. Meanwhile, on Amazon UK, you’ll find the Pixel 7a reduced by 15% to £329, a saving of £56.50 over its usual price of £385.50.

While I am pretty firmly in the Apple camp, having an Android device lying around is always useful. It lets me test out the latest features for review purposes, and gives me a spare phone with different camera functions. In particular, I want to get my hands on Google’s latest AI camera trickery.

This wallet-cutting handset offers 5G and Google’s own G2 Tensor chipset – the same that’s found in the flagship Pixel 7. That’s paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4385mAh battery. Up front is a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate that’s easy on your peepers. Camera wise, you’ll find a dual 12MP camera array on the rear and a 13MP selfie snapper. We gave the handset a full five stars in our Google Pixel 7a review.

Google’s Pixel 7a will look familiar, too. It adopts the recognisable camera bar from the bigger brothers in the Pixel 7 line-up. This brings the same stunning camera performance down to this cheaper device. The Pixel 7a can snap some stunning photos. And with Google’s own premium silicon chips inside, you’ll never struggle with performance on this budget option.

Esat Dedezade: Garmin Index S2 Smart Scales

If you’re looking to keep an eye on the scales with some tricked-out smart features, Garmin’s Index S2 is a great option. And during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, its price has been slashed by 25%. That brings the Index S2 down to £100 rather than the usual ticket of £130 – a tasty £30 savings you can put towards some other fitness tech.

This scale is more like having a personal health guru right under your feet. Garmin’s Index S2 can give you the lowdown on your body composition with the kind of accuracy and consistency that would make a Swiss watch blush.T he display on this thing is sharper than a tack, letting you feast your eyes on your weight’s ups and downs over time.

If you’re already in the Garmin gang, then you’re in luck. The Index S2 chums up with the Garmin Connect app, pooling all your health data into the same place. And because Garmin knows nobody likes to faff about entering numbers manually, it plays nice with a whole squad of third-party fitness and diet apps. MyFitnessPal, Nike+, and Noom are just warming up the bench here, ready to take your health tracking to the big leagues.

Rachael Sharpe: Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) + Echo Pop

Looking to join the smart doorbell revolution? This Spring Deal will make your wallet chime – Ring Video Doorbell by Amazon with Amazon Echo Pop for £60. It’s a saving of £85 over the usual £145 price, and £20 cheaper than buying both separately in Spring Deals. That’s a whopping 58% off and a great smart home starter kit.

I moved house a year ago and have been meaning to buy a smart doorbell since – well this is the time! I’m looking forward to connecting it to my other Alexa-enabled devices and being notified when my doorbell is pressed – handy when I’m in my home office with my music on. Using two-way talk to beg couriers to hide my clothes orders in the garden is going to be handy too!

As well as using the Echo Dot as a Chime for the Ring video doorbell, I’ll come in handy as an additional smart speaker for my entrance hall – why check the weather on your phone when you just ask Alexa!

