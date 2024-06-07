Anker’s iPhone-friendly Qi2 charging stands are 30% off right now
The MagGo Wireless Charging Station 3-in-1 Stand from Anker is now 30% off – down to $70. It can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods
Got a bunch of devices? Who am I kidding – of course you do. Like most people, you’ve probably lot the latest smartphone, a smartwatch, and a pair of earbuds to go with. I’ve got an Apple set on my night stand. But what happens when it comes to charging them? This Anker charger is a life-saver. It’s a Qi 2 3-in-1 charger, so can juice up your phone, watch, and buds. It works with any MagSafe-enabled Apple devices. Sorry, Android users.
Right now, Anker’s MagGo Wireless Charging Station 3-in-1 Stand is 30% off. That brings the price down to $70/£68, rather than the typical $100/£100. You can get the discount on Amazon, or directly with Anker (using code: WSCPV2KWZ3XE).
If you could grow gadgets, the MagGo Wireless Charging Station 3-in-1 Stand is what I imagine would sprout from a Qi charging pad. Two spindly, sapling-like arms emerge from satisfyingly minimalist base; the larger of the two can refuel your Qi2 or MagSafe-compatible iPhone at a full 15W, while the other is dedicated to your Apple Watch. It has MFW certification, meaning an Apple Watch Series 9 can reach a 48% top-up in just half an hour.
The base can then charge your AirPods or other earbuds with wireless charging support. The rubber coating ensures your gadgets stay on the charging sweet spot instead of slipping around.
Anker sticks a 40W USB-C PD power adapter in the box, which is enough to simultaneously top up all three gadgets at maximum speed. The firm’s ActiveShield tech then monitors temperatures more than 3m times a day to prevent overheating.