Our top cheap tablet is now even better value in the Amazon Spring Sale

If you’re after a budget-friendly tablet that doesn’t skimp on features, the Amazon Fire Max 11 is an easy recommendation – it’s top in Stuff’s best budget tablet guide, and it’s now even more tempting in Amazon’s Spring Sale.

In the US, the Fire Max 11 has dropped from $245 to $200, making it a steal for a well-specced slate. But it’s an even better deal for UK shoppers, where the price has plummeted from £250 to just £155 – a hefty £95 saving.

The Fire Max 11 isn’t just a cheap tablet – it’s Amazon’s most premium Fire tablet yet. Its 11-inch display boasts a crisp 2000 x 1200 resolution, so your Netflix binges and gaming sessions will look sharp. And with low blue light certification, you won’t strain your eyes during those late-night TikTok scrolls.

Under the hood, there’s an octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM, giving it enough power for streaming, browsing, and even some light gaming. Plus, Wi-Fi 6 support means faster, more reliable internet connections.

Unlike many budget tablets, the Fire Max 11 doesn’t feel like a toy. It’s thin and made from aluminium, with strengthened glass that Amazon claims is three times as durable as the 10th-gen iPad. So if you’ve got butterfingers, it should handle a few knocks.

Battery life is another strong point. With up to 14 hours on a single charge, you won’t be reaching for the charger every few hours. There’s also 64GB or 128GB of storage, and if you want to get some work done, optional accessories like a keyboard case and stylus can turn it into a productivity machine.

Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet | was $245 | now $200 | save $45 at Amazon US The Amazon Fire Max 11 is now $200 ($45 off) in the US and a huge £155 (£95 off) in the UK in Amazon’s Spring Sale. With an 11-inch display, octa-core processor, 14-hour battery, and a premium aluminium build, it’s a fantastic budget tablet—though Black Friday may bring better discounts. Buy Now

Is this actually a good deal?

Absolutely. The current discounts make the Fire Max 11 a fantastic value pick – especially in the UK, where the price cut is particularly deep. That said, this isn’t its lowest-ever price. If you’re happy to wait, Black Friday might bring even better discounts. But if you need a solid, affordable tablet right now, this is a deal well worth snapping up.

