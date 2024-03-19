This $299 Apple Watch Series 9 deal is giving Amazon’s sale a run for its money
The Apple Watch Series 9 hits its lowest price at $299 on Best Buy, competing with Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Apple Watch remains at the front of the smartwatch pack, proving the most popular option available. In the market for an Apple Watch to slap on your wrist? You’re in luck! Competing with Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, you can grab the Apple Watch Series 9 at Best Buy for its lowest price yet.
Right now, you can score Apple’s latest smartwatch for $299. You can grab the 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 with this $100 discount at Best Buy, bringing down the price from the usual ticket of $399. You’ll need to opt for Silver Aluminium with the Winter Blue Sport Loop strap or Pink Aluminium with the Light Pink Sport Loop strap.
Bigger wrist? You can also bag the larger 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 for $100 off. That brings the price down to $329 rather than the usual $429. This Best Buy deal is on the Midnight Aluminium model with a Midnight Sport Band and the Pink Aluminium device with Light Pink Sport Band.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is the very latest Apple Watch model. It’s available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and a range of colours and straps. The new-gen smartwatch improves on last year’s effort with faster internals and a much brighter screen. It also gains new gesture controls, aimed at improving accessibility and convenience. We scored it four stars out of five in our review.