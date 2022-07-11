Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 60% off for Prime Day
The online shopping giant brings the fight against Chromecast to UK shores
Fancy an Amazon Fire TV Stick for $12 or £13? Because you could snap the Fire TV Stick Lite up today for that if you’re happy with Full HD streaming.
Want 4K? Then you’ll need to spend a little more and get the $25/£23 Fire TV Stick 4K. Again there’s a great saving though. Check out all the Fire TV deals here:
Fire TV US deals
|Was
|Now
|Save
|Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote
|$30
|$12
|$18
|Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
|$40
|$17
|$23
|Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote
|$50
|$25
|$25
|Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote
|$55
|$35
|$20
Fire TV UK deals
|Was
|Now
|Save
|Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote
|£30
|£13
|£17
|Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
|£40
|£18
|£22
|Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote
|£50
|£23
|£27
|Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote
|£55
|£33
|£22
All the Fire TV devices here can be used with Alexa via a voice remote or, in the case of the Fire TV Cube, you can use Alexa hands-free. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and packs a punch with a quad-core, 1.7GHz processor. If you want the top-of-the-range Fire TV Stick though, you want the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
The new stick – which still supports Dolby Vision and Atmos – is 40 percent more powerful according to Amazon thanks to a new quad-core, 1.8GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. The quicker hardware will start your apps faster, while Wi-Fi 6 support – courtesy of a latest-gen Mediatek chip – will mean more reliable streaming for those lucky enough to have a Wi-Fi 6 router.
