Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 60% off for Prime Day

The online shopping giant brings the fight against Chromecast to UK shores

Dan Grabham Dan Grabham

Fancy an Amazon Fire TV Stick for $12 or £13? Because you could snap the Fire TV Stick Lite up today for that if you’re happy with Full HD streaming.

Want 4K? Then you’ll need to spend a little more and get the $25/£23 Fire TV Stick 4K. Again there’s a great saving though. Check out all the Fire TV deals here:

Fire TV US deals

WasNowSave
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote$30$12$18
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote$40$17$23
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote$50$25$25
Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote$55$35$20

Fire TV UK deals

WasNowSave
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote£30£13£17
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote£40£18£22
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote£50£23£27
Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote£55£33£22

All the Fire TV devices here can be used with Alexa via a voice remote or, in the case of the Fire TV Cube, you can use Alexa hands-free. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and packs a punch with a quad-core, 1.7GHz processor. If you want the top-of-the-range Fire TV Stick though, you want the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

The new stick – which still supports Dolby Vision and Atmos – is 40 percent more powerful according to Amazon thanks to a new quad-core, 1.8GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. The quicker hardware will start your apps faster, while Wi-Fi 6 support – courtesy of a latest-gen Mediatek chip – will mean more reliable streaming for those lucky enough to have a Wi-Fi 6 router. 

More great Amazon deals

