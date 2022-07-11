Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 60% off for Prime Day

Fancy an Amazon Fire TV Stick for $12 or £13? Because you could snap the Fire TV Stick Lite up today for that if you’re happy with Full HD streaming.

Want 4K? Then you’ll need to spend a little more and get the $25/£23 Fire TV Stick 4K. Again there’s a great saving though. Check out all the Fire TV deals here:

Fire TV US deals

Fire TV UK deals

All the Fire TV devices here can be used with Alexa via a voice remote or, in the case of the Fire TV Cube, you can use Alexa hands-free. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and packs a punch with a quad-core, 1.7GHz processor. If you want the top-of-the-range Fire TV Stick though, you want the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

The new stick – which still supports Dolby Vision and Atmos – is 40 percent more powerful according to Amazon thanks to a new quad-core, 1.8GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. The quicker hardware will start your apps faster, while Wi-Fi 6 support – courtesy of a latest-gen Mediatek chip – will mean more reliable streaming for those lucky enough to have a Wi-Fi 6 router.