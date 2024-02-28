I’m getting this Anker MagSafe power bank for 50% off to extend my iPhone’s battery
The 622 MagGo is a 5000mAh battery pack with MagSafe from Anker, and you can grab it for half price with this deal.
Regularly reaching the limit of your iPhone’s “all-day” battery life? Adding a backup pack to the back is a no-brainer – especially when it feeds your phone in situ. But there are plenty of battery packs to pick from, so which do you go for? For a second cell that brims the tank, try this Anker attachment. You can pick it up for even less thanks to this deal.
Right now, you can score Anker’s 622 MagGo battery pack for half price on Amazon US – that’s $34 instead of the usual $70. All of the colours are at this reduced price, so you can match it up to your iPhone. I’m going to be ordering one of these to make my iPhone’s battery last even longer.
Slim at 12.5mm, the 5000mAh capacity on this Anker battery can add up to 17 hours to your iPhone’s endurance. You can slap it on the back of any recent iPhone – from the iPhone 13 onwards. The 7.5W wireless charging output is half the speed of Apple’s faster 15W power bank, though that’s now been discontinued. It trumps the Cupertino cling-on by also serving as a handy kickstand. You juice it back up again via a USB-C port on the side, which compliments the USB-C port on my iPhone 15 Pro Max perfectly.