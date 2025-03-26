I’m going to recreate Middle-earth with this amazing Lord of the Rings Lego deal

The Amazon Spring Sale is here, and if you’ve ever dreamed of ruling from the dark heights of Barad-dûr or wandering the golden halls of Rivendell, now’s your chance. Two of the most spectacular LEGO Lord of the Rings sets are on sale, letting you build Middle-earth from the ground up – one brick at a time.

The LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr set has dropped from £400 to £340 and LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell is down from £430 to £365, that’s a saving of 15% on each set.

First up, the LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr set. This towering fortress of evil isn’t just any castle – it’s a monstrous black tower topped with a glowing Eye of Sauron. With 10 minifigures, including Sauron himself, Mouth of Sauron, and even Frodo and Sam sneaking in, you can recreate the dark lord’s domain in stunning detail. The set includes an automated black gate, intricate rooms like a forge and throne room, and plenty of sinister accessories – yes, The One Ring is here.

On the other side of the battle, LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell. This 6,167-piece masterpiece captures the elven sanctuary in all its autumn-hued beauty. The House of Elrond is packed with iconic details, from the Shards of Narsil to Elrond’s study, and even Frodo’s bedroom. With 15 minifigures, including Aragorn, Gandalf, and Legolas, you can stage the Council of Elrond – or just admire the breathtaking design, from the elegant Elven gazebo to the brick-built bridge over a flowing river.