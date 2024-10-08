Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / 5 of the best Lego deals in the Prime Big Deal Day sale

NewsAmazon Prime Big Deals DaysToysLego
News

5 of the best Lego deals in the Prime Big Deal Day sale

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are happening right now, and if you’re a Lego fan, the wait is over! We’ve gathered the best Lego deals you can shop in the UK today

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart
Lego Mclaren F1 car on orange background
Prime Day Deals overlay

Lego may be loved the world over, but it often comes with a hefty price tag for the latest sets. Luckily, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are here to help with some wallet-friendly savings. Running on October 8th and 9th, this is the perfect time to grab a great deal on your favourite brick-based builds.

Amazon is leading the way in the UK with big savings on select sets from the Lego Icons, Lego Ideas, and Lego Architecture ranges. Whether you’re a fan of Star Wars or Harry Potter, there are discounts that will make building your dream set a bit more affordable.

I’ve rounded up my five favourite deals, but head over to the links below for more deals:

LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell | was £430 | now £365 | save 15% at Amazon

Join the Fellowship at Rivendell with this 6,167-piece LEGO Lord of the Rings set. Featuring 15 iconic minifigures and detailed scenes, including the Council of Elrond, it’s a must-have for fans and a rewarding Middle-earth building project.

Buy Now

LEGO Icons Ghostbusters ECTO-1 Car Kit | was £210 | now £154 | save 27% at Amazon

This 2,352-piece LEGO model replicates the iconic Ghostbusters ECTO-1, featuring working steering, a trapdoor with ghost trap, extending gunner seat, and Proton Pack. Perfect for adult Ghostbusters fans, it offers hours of fun with intricate paranormal detection details.

Buy Now

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds | was £150 | now £106 | save 29% at Amazon

This 2,660-piece LEGO Harry Potter set lets adults recreate iconic Hogwarts locations, including the Main and Astronomy Towers, Great Hall, Chamber of Secrets, and more. Featuring the Durmstrang Ship, Beauxbatons Carriage, and Whomping Willow, it’s an enchanting collectible.

Buy Now

LEGO Icons McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna Vehicle Set | was £70 | now £51 | save 27% at Amazon

This LEGO Icons McLaren MP4/4 set for adults features a detailed replica of the iconic F1 car with working steering, suspension, and a V6 engine. Includes an Ayrton Senna minifigure, display stands, and digital instructions—perfect for motorsports fans.

Buy Now

LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Formula 1 | was 21 | now £15 | save 28% at Amazon

The LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 2023 Formula 1 Race Car is a detailed model for kids aged 9+, featuring black-and-papaya livery, sponsor logos, and a minifigure driver. Perfect for play or display, it’s a great gift for young F1 fans.

Buy Now
Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech