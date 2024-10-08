5 of the best Lego deals in the Prime Big Deal Day sale

Lego may be loved the world over, but it often comes with a hefty price tag for the latest sets. Luckily, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are here to help with some wallet-friendly savings. Running on October 8th and 9th, this is the perfect time to grab a great deal on your favourite brick-based builds.

Amazon is leading the way in the UK with big savings on select sets from the Lego Icons, Lego Ideas, and Lego Architecture ranges. Whether you’re a fan of Star Wars or Harry Potter, there are discounts that will make building your dream set a bit more affordable.

I’ve rounded up my five favourite deals, but head over to the links below for more deals:

LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell | was £430 | now £365 | save 15% at Amazon Join the Fellowship at Rivendell with this 6,167-piece LEGO Lord of the Rings set. Featuring 15 iconic minifigures and detailed scenes, including the Council of Elrond, it’s a must-have for fans and a rewarding Middle-earth building project. Buy Now

LEGO Icons Ghostbusters ECTO-1 Car Kit | was £210 | now £154 | save 27% at Amazon This 2,352-piece LEGO model replicates the iconic Ghostbusters ECTO-1, featuring working steering, a trapdoor with ghost trap, extending gunner seat, and Proton Pack. Perfect for adult Ghostbusters fans, it offers hours of fun with intricate paranormal detection details. Buy Now

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds | was £150 | now £106 | save 29% at Amazon This 2,660-piece LEGO Harry Potter set lets adults recreate iconic Hogwarts locations, including the Main and Astronomy Towers, Great Hall, Chamber of Secrets, and more. Featuring the Durmstrang Ship, Beauxbatons Carriage, and Whomping Willow, it’s an enchanting collectible. Buy Now

LEGO Icons McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna Vehicle Set | was £70 | now £51 | save 27% at Amazon This LEGO Icons McLaren MP4/4 set for adults features a detailed replica of the iconic F1 car with working steering, suspension, and a V6 engine. Includes an Ayrton Senna minifigure, display stands, and digital instructions—perfect for motorsports fans. Buy Now

LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Formula 1 | was 21 | now £15 | save 28% at Amazon The LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 2023 Formula 1 Race Car is a detailed model for kids aged 9+, featuring black-and-papaya livery, sponsor logos, and a minifigure driver. Perfect for play or display, it’s a great gift for young F1 fans. Buy Now

