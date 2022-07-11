Get up to 60% off Amazon Fire tablets for Prime Day
Brilliant Amazon tablets for much less this Prime Day
Amazon UK has dropped some seriously good discounts on its own devices this Prime Day – most notably its Fire HD 8 and HD 10.
- Fire HD 10 – was £130, now £80 (save £50)
- Fire HD 8 – was £90 now £35 (save £55)
Apple and Samsung tablets tend to dominate the premium tablet space, but there’s no doubt that at the lower to middle of the tablet range, Amazon provides its rivals some formidable opposition; a budget offering for those looking for an Android-toting tablet.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 and HD 10 sit at the top of Amazon’s tablet tree, bringing a full HD screen as well as the latest innards and of course, Alexa to boot. Compared to a standard Android tablet there is a catch — there’s no Google Play Store, which means you’re stuck with Amazon’s Appstore and its more limited selection of apps and games. However, you can install the Play Store should you really want to.
All Amazon tablets offer incredible value and these two top-end devices are no exception – as you’d expect.
Note that you can buy Fire tablets either with or without ads – these appear on your device’s lock screen but you may prefer to choose that they’re not present when you buy.
Both of these tablets boast Dolby Atmos enhanced audio, an Echo Show-style full screen Alexa mode, up to 12 hours of battery life, USB-C connectivity and octa-core 2GHz processors. They’re available in 32 or 64GB sizes and both have great reviews from other buyers on Amazon.
Other great Prime Day deals
All the top Amazon Device Deals for Prime Day 2022
From smart home tech to the best e-readers out there, here are the best Amazon device deals for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2022: check out the very best tech deals from the US and UK
Amazon Prime Day is almost here. Epic deals ahoy!
Get three months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited for free
It’s like a literary Netflix: all-you-can-read ebooks and audiobooks for £7.99 a month
Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 60% off for Prime Day
The online shopping giant brings the fight against Chromecast to UK shores
Save over £70 on a top Shark vacuum with this early Prime Day deal
Suck up some big savings today
The best early Amazon Prime Day offers 2022
Jump the gun and grab some early Amazon Prime Day deals.
Get three months of free Amazon Music Unlimited this Prime Day
Get three months free Music Unlimited from Amazon US or UK
Apple’s AirPods Max are now over £100 off in epic Amazon UK deal
Banging sound at a banging price
Get £150 off the Google Pixel 6 and discounted Pixel Buds for Prime Day
What’s better than one Prime Day deal from Google? Two, of course! Grab the Pixel 6 and Pixel Buds at a price you don’t want to miss.