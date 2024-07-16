This huge 27,650mAh Anker power bank is over 30% off this Prime Day

If you’re regularly reaching the limit of your gadgets’ battery lives, then you might need a portable charger. There are plenty to pick from, but what if you’ve got a slew of gadgets that need juice? That’s where this Anker power bank comes in. It’s a monstrous 27,650mAh, so can tackle your phone, tablet, and laptop. And it’s a better buy than ever thanks to this 30% saving in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

During the savings event, you can bag over 30% off this Anker power bank. That brings this 27,650mAh battery booster down to $120 on Amazon US. That’s a big saving of $70 from the regular $180 price. Over in the UK, you’ll find a similar saving of 28%, bringing this power bank down from £180 to £130.

With a capacity of 27,650mAh and 250W of power, this Anker battery pack can keep you connected without needing (or forgetting) to charge it up. It holds 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port. So, it can be used to charge up pretty much any device. It’s a weighty little device. But, that makes it sturdy enough to withstand trips riddled with baggage handlers who treat your suitcases like shot puts.

It’ll boost a MacBook Pro 16in to 50% in around 30 minutes. Or, Anker says it can fully charge an iPhone 14 approximately 4.67 times. A handy screen shows details such as input and output voltage and current, and the bank can be recharged using two different voltages for super speedy juicing. Through the app, you can check how many charges it has left, assess power bank battery health, and optimise charging to increase or reduce output power. If you misplace the power bank, there’s a ‘Find Device’ feature to locate it with a sound alert.

