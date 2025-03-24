My favourite iPad is $100 off in Amazon’s Spring Sale
Apple's iPad mini from 2024 is discounted by $100 in Amazon's Spring Sale. It's my favourite, so I couldn't recommend it more!
The iPad mini might be small in stature, but the latest model packs a mighty punch. In fact, it’s my favourite iPad thanks to its portability. Apple’s pint-sized powerhouse comes with refreshed internals and a design that makes it as pocketable as it is practical. And its even more of a steal with this Amazon deal.
- See all of the Amazon US Big Spring Sale deals here or all of the Amazon UK Spring Deals Day savings here
During Amazon’s Spring Sale, the iPad mini (A17 Pro) is discounted by $100 from $499 to $399 – that’s a rather excellent 20% saving. On Amazon UK, there’s a slightly smaller discount of £70 – taking the small tablet down from £499 to £429.
At its core, the iPad mini 7 now packs the A17 Pro chip – the same powerhouse found in the iPhone 15 Pro. Compared to the A15 chip in the previous model, the jump in performance is substantial. Day-to-day tasks like browsing Safari with dozens of tabs open, switching between apps, and handling emails feel snappier than ever.
Design-wise, Apple hasn’t messed with the winning formula. The iPad mini 7 retains the sleek, Air-inspired aesthetic – an all-screen front, flat edges, and Touch ID integrated into the power button. At just 293g (Wi-Fi model), it’s absurdly light and compact, slipping easily into a jacket pocket or a small bag. It’s still the best iPad for one-handed use, whether reading in bed, annotating PDFs on the go, or using it as a high-tech clipboard in meetings.
Connectivity has stepped up as well. Wi-Fi 6E ensures blazing-fast browsing and streaming, while the optional 5G model is great for those who need ultra-portable internet. The USB-C port remains, offering fast charging and seamless accessory compatibility, making the iPad mini even more versatile.