If you’re looking to give your home security setup a smart upgrade, there are plenty of bargains to be had during this year’s Black Friday sales. Ring has slashed prices across the board, with multiple bundle offers to get you started – or expand an existing system.

The deals are exclusive to Prime members, but if you’re not a subscriber, no problem. If you haven’t signed up in the last 12 months, you can claim a 30-day free trial of Prime in the UK here and in the US here.

USA: Ring Video Doorbell bundles reduced by up to 65%

In the USA, Amazon has bundled up a number of Ring Video Doorbells with the Echo Show 5 smart display, so you’ve got a device to see who’s actually at the door when each alert comes through. It’s the latest 3rd-gen version, too, rather than last year’s model. At only $65, that’s a whopping 65% discount over buying both separately at the $190 RRP – saving you $125.

There are also bundles with a Ring Indoor Cam for $80 – that’s 42% off the usual $140 asking price – and with a Ring Stick Up Cam for $100. That’s a healthy 44% discount over retail, saving you $80.

If you’ve got to have the latest and greatest, The all-new Ring Battery Doorbell and Ring Spotlight Cam Plus can be had for $220 – an $80 saving over the usual $300 retail price.

USA Ring Video Doorbell bundles

There are so many deals, in fact, that we’ve popped them all in a table to help you keep track of them:

UK: Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) for £50 (50% off)

In the UK, Amazon has a whole host of discounts across Ring’s indoor, outdoor, doorbell and alarm ranges. Our top pick is the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen), which can be snapped up for just £50 – that’s half off the usual £100 asking price.

You can also opt for the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Chime bundle, which at £160 has a substantial 35% off – saving £90 over the £250 RRP if you bought them separately. For your cash, you’re getting a hardwired or plug-in video doorbell that can stream 1536p footage from your doorstep to any device with the app installed. You can also receive alerts when motion is detected and talk directly to doorstep callers. And because it’s powered by a rechargeable battery, it’s simple to install – although you’ll need a monthly Ring Protect subscription to make the most of its features.

Elsewhere, the Ring Intercom is currently bundled with an Echo Pop smart speaker, so you can hear whoever’s at the door from anywhere in the house. It would usually set you back £145, but can be snapped up right now for just £55 – a huge 62% saving.

Security conscious customers should also check out the Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit (2nd Generation). It usually retails for £220, but during Black Friday season can be had for £170 – that’s a 23% discount.

UK Ring Video Doorbell bundles

There’s no shortage of mega savings on Ring camera deals in the UK either. Don’t believe us? Check this lot out:

Black Friday 2023 is here and all month long we’ll be covering the best deals across the web. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, laptop, or stick vac, we’ll be highlighting the biggest savings around.

Check out the best Black Friday deals (US) and the best Black Friday deals (UK)

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming