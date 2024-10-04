Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablets are packed with AI – but that’s not why I want one

Amazon’s Fire HD tablets are some of the most affordable options around. The new Fire HD 8 line-up is packed with AI – but that’s not why I want one. They’re more powerful than ever thanks to 50% faster RAM, and up to 13 hours of battery. Plus, there are still options for the little ones.

The refreshed Fire HD 8 range promises to be faster, with 50% more RAM. Apparently, this means a better experience when you’re streaming, gaming, or doing whatever it is you do with Prime Video, Audible, or Kindle. Amazon also decided to bump up the rear camera to a 5MP shooter. Sure, it’s not exactly going to replace your phone for Instagram moments, but you can now take passable pics and videos that won’t look like they’ve been shot on a potato.

Battery life has been given a boost too, with up to 13 hours of juice. Not bad if you’re trying to squeeze in another episode of your favourite show on the go. Whether it will survive an entire day out depends on how much you hammer it. But for most people, it’s enough to keep entertained while avoiding awkward conversations during your commute.

The standard Fire HD 8 tablet comes in Black, Hibiscus, or Emerald and is available now at an early price of £50 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB version (usual price £100), or £74.99 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB version (RRP: £125).

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Kids and Kids Pro models have also received the RAM upgrade. The Kids versions come in indestructible cases designed to handle the battering they’ll inevitably get. Plus, if your nipper launches the tablet into the fish tank, Amazon’s two-year worry-free guarantee has your back. You also get a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+, which gives your children access to thousands of books, games, and videos.

The Fire HD 8 Kids model, with its ultra-rugged case, will set you back £80 (RRP: £150). Or, if your little one is into Disney Princesses, it’s £90 (normally £160). Meanwhile, the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro comes with either a Hello Teal or Jungle Cat case at the same price of £80. Or if you’ve got a budding Marvel fan in the house, the Avengers case bundle goes for £90 (RRP: £160).