Apple Music (from £4.99 per month)

What’s the story?

Still a relatively new kid on the streaming block, Apple Music launched in 2015 – but quickly caught up to the frontrunners. It now tempts prospective subscribers with a three-month free trial and the inclusion of both lossless ALAC music (at CD and, in some cases, hi-res quality) plus a selection of tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos at no extra cost.

Apple Music also puts more focus on video than other services, though few are likely to sign up just to watch Dua Lipa prancing about.

There’s no free tier here: Apple Music is £9.99 each month, £14.99 for a six-account family plan, or £4.99 for students. With around 75 million tracks in its catalogue, it’s ahead of the pack when it comes to choice.

Is it any good?

Like its rivals, Apple Music offers a wide selection of curated playlists based on a particular mood, genre or other unifying theme, as well as algorithm-generated playlists designed specifically for the user. These don’t quite hit the heights of Spotify’s discovery algorithm, but that’s really the only way in which Spotify feels like the superior service.

To have lossless and Dolby Atmos tracks included at no extra cost makes Apple Music cheaper than Deezer, Tidal and possibly the forthcoming Spotify HiFi. Spatial audio has more obvious room for different compositional elements, but it doesn’t sound significantly different from the tracks mixed in Sony’s Atmos rival, 360 Reality Audio, which is available on Deezer and Tidal – so it’s not strictly unique to Apple Music.

If Spotify HiFi does end up costing more, we suspect many will flock to Apple Music without feeling too sad about it. For those that make the switch, Apple has built a very solid house for them to play in – especially if you have an existing iTunes library to integrate.