The white gold Rolex GMT-Master II ‘Sprite’ is the first Rolex to get a ceramic dial

Rolex has never been a brand to rush into trends. It perfects, refines, and then, when the time is right, redefines. That’s exactly what it has done with its latest take on the GMT-Master II, launched at Watches and Wonders, which introduces something completely new to the brand: a ceramic dial.

This isn’t just a novelty; Rolex claims it’s a statement. For years, the watchmaker has been at the forefront of ceramic innovation, using Cerachrom to craft near-indestructible bezels that don’t fade, scratch, or lose their deep, lustrous colour. Now, for the first time, that same material has made its way to the dial, specifically in a rich green hue that perfectly matches the lower half of the watch’s signature green-and-black bezel.

The GMT-Master II ‘Sprite’ was already an unconventional watch Rolex, breaking tradition by shifting its winding crown to the left-hand side and moving the date window to 9 o’clock. Now, in 18 ct white gold, it feels even more like a watch that’s pushing the boundaries of what a GMT-Master II can be.

Rolex says the ceramic dial is made in a way similar to its natural stone dials, where a material disc is mounted onto a brass plate. The result? A dial that’s not only resilient and fade-resistant but also has a depth and texture that stands apart from traditional lacquered dials. I can’t wait to see it in person.

Underneath the surface, everything is as you’d expect from Rolex: the 3285 calibre movement powers the watch, providing a 70-hour power reserve, ±2 seconds per day accuracy, and resistance to shocks and magnetic fields.

The 24-hour hand, bidirectional Cerachrom bezel, and Oyster case remain, ensuring that this GMT is as practical as it is striking.

Rolex has spent years perfecting its ceramic technology, using it primarily for bezels that maintain their vivid colours even under extreme conditions. Now, by applying that same expertise to a dial, Rolex has opened the door to entirely new design possibilities. Will we see more ceramic dials in the future? Different colours? Are other collections getting the same treatment? Time will tell, but I’m excited to see the possibilities.

You can read more about the white gold Rolex GMT-Master II on Rolex’s website.

