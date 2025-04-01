Here is every new Tudor launched at Watches and Wonders 2025

Watches and Wonders 2025 has brought a fresh wave of Tudor releases, each one a nod to the brand’s deep-rooted heritage with a modern twist.

From a burgundy-dialled classic to a deep-diving beast, here’s every new Tudor you need to know about.

Black Bay 58 Burgundy

The Black Bay 58 Burgundy makes a striking return with a rich, sunray-brushed dial and matching glossy bezel in a deep red hue. This colourway is inspired by a never-produced ‘90s prototype, bringing to life a design that almost remained a forgotten relic. While it retains its vintage charm, this model introduces a slimmer 39mm case for improved wearability.

A new 5-link bracelet with Tudor’s T-Fit clasp makes its debut in the Black Bay 58 lineup, offering a refined fit. As with other modern Tudors, this one is COSC and METAS certified, ensuring precision and reliability.

Black Bay 68

The Black Bay 68 expands the Black Bay collection with a larger 43mm case that maintains the same thickness as the 41mm model, giving wearers more wrist presence without additional bulk.

Available in two dial finishes – Tudor Blue and satin silver – this model pays tribute to 1968, the year Tudor introduced its iconic Snowflake hands.

A new 3-link bracelet with smooth side flanks, replacing the vintage-inspired rivets, modernises the design. As expected, the watch meets METAS and COSC standards, reinforcing its status as a precision instrument.

Black Bay Pro

A new take on the Black Bay Pro arrives with a refined opaline dial, offering a crisp contrast against black-outlined ceramic hour markers and hands. The 39mm case, fixed steel bezel, and built-in GMT function remain unchanged from the previous black dial version, first introduced in 2022.

However, the new colourway enhances legibility and adds a fresh aesthetic to the adventure-ready timepiece. Wearers can choose between a 3-link bracelet, a fabric strap, or a hybrid strap, ensuring a variety of looks to suit different styles.

Black Bay Chrono

For those who appreciate a chronograph with racing heritage, the Black Bay Chrono receives subtle but meaningful updates. The 41mm case remains untouched, but Tudor now offers the watch on either a 5-link or 3-link bracelet, both featuring the brand’s T-Fit clasp. This change enhances comfort and versatility, making the Black Bay Chrono more wearable than ever.

Dial options stay true to the model’s motorsport DNA, with a choice of a matt black dial with white sub-dials or a white dial with black sub-dials. Underneath, the movement features a column wheel and vertical clutch for smooth and reliable chronograph operation.

Pelagos Ultra

Finally, the Pelagos Ultra is Tudor’s most technically advanced diver’s watch yet, designed to handle extreme underwater conditions. Crafted from titanium, the 43mm case boasts an impressive water resistance of 1,000m, making it a true saturation diver’s tool.

The watch features a helium escape valve for deep-sea reliability and is both METAS and COSC certified. A clever use of luminescence ensures optimal underwater readability, with blue lume on the standard time-telling elements and green lume on the minute hand and bezel triangle – critical details for divers in low-light environments.

An aqua blue Pelagos inscription on the dial adds a distinctive touch, matching the indicator on the clasp. The watch is available on a titanium bracelet and comes with a complimentary rubber strap for added versatility.

This launch lineup has to be one of the most exciting this year, I think there’s something here for every watch enthusiast. Best of all, every watch is available in stores immediately.