Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / The Ulysse Nardin Diver [AIR] is the world’s lightest mechanical dive watch

Hot StuffNewsWatches and Wonders 2025Watches
Hot Stuff, News

The Ulysse Nardin Diver [AIR] is the world’s lightest mechanical dive watch

The Diver [AIR], weighing in at just 52g, is the culmination of Ulysse Nardin’s expertise in high horology

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart
Ulysse Nardin Diver[Air] on parachute background

Swiss watchmaker Ulysse Nardin has once again pushed the boundaries of horology with its latest innovation, the Diver [AIR] – the lightest mechanical dive watch ever created.

Unveiled at Watches and Wonders today and weighing in at just 52g including the strap (and under 46g without), this groundbreaking timepiece defies expectations by blending extreme lightness with uncompromising durability and precision.

The Diver [AIR] is the culmination of Ulysse Nardin’s expertise in high horology, high technology, and high performance. With a legacy of creating advanced dive watches dating back to 1964, the brand has continually redefined what’s possible in the world of underwater timekeeping. This latest iteration goes even further, cutting weight nearly in half compared to previous models without sacrificing robustness.

At the heart of the Diver [AIR] is the all-new UN-374 calibre, a skeletonised movement meticulously engineered to be as light as possible while maintaining structural integrity.

The bridges are reduced to mere millimetres in width, the winding rotor has been pared down to its essentials, and even the mainspring barrel has been reimagined as a flying barrel to cut mass. In total, the movement weighs just 7g.

Despite its featherweight construction, the Diver [AIR] is built for extreme conditions. Its movement and case employ titanium, a material that’s 90% recycled, sourced from biomedical industry waste and processed with cutting-edge thermal treatments.

The modular case integrates both titanium and carbon fibre, materials trusted in aerospace and motorsport for their unparalleled strength-to-weight ratio.

Ulysse Nardin Diver[Air] on white background

Ulysse Nardin has gone beyond traditional material choices to achieve this level of performance. The case’s Nylo-Foil side panels – a composite of recycled ocean fishing nets and carbon fibre – contribute to the watch’s eco-friendly innovation.

Meanwhile, its bezel insert is crafted from CarbonFoil, upcycled from high-performance sailing boats. Even the silicon escapement, responsible for regulating timekeeping precision, is made from recycled silicon wafers.

Certified for 200m of water resistance, the Diver [AIR] adheres to all the rigorous standards expected of a professional dive watch. It comes equipped with two ultralight, elasticated straps in white and orange, designed for maximum comfort and quick tool-free interchangeability.

The Ulysse Nardin Diver [AIR] is priced at $34,300 in the US (excluding VAT) and £30,170 in the UK.

Liked this? Girard-Perregaux’s new Laureato is the most rugged and sporty yet

Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech