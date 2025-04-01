The Ulysse Nardin Diver [AIR] is the world’s lightest mechanical dive watch

Swiss watchmaker Ulysse Nardin has once again pushed the boundaries of horology with its latest innovation, the Diver [AIR] – the lightest mechanical dive watch ever created.

Unveiled at Watches and Wonders today and weighing in at just 52g including the strap (and under 46g without), this groundbreaking timepiece defies expectations by blending extreme lightness with uncompromising durability and precision.

The Diver [AIR] is the culmination of Ulysse Nardin’s expertise in high horology, high technology, and high performance. With a legacy of creating advanced dive watches dating back to 1964, the brand has continually redefined what’s possible in the world of underwater timekeeping. This latest iteration goes even further, cutting weight nearly in half compared to previous models without sacrificing robustness.

At the heart of the Diver [AIR] is the all-new UN-374 calibre, a skeletonised movement meticulously engineered to be as light as possible while maintaining structural integrity.

The bridges are reduced to mere millimetres in width, the winding rotor has been pared down to its essentials, and even the mainspring barrel has been reimagined as a flying barrel to cut mass. In total, the movement weighs just 7g.

Despite its featherweight construction, the Diver [AIR] is built for extreme conditions. Its movement and case employ titanium, a material that’s 90% recycled, sourced from biomedical industry waste and processed with cutting-edge thermal treatments.

The modular case integrates both titanium and carbon fibre, materials trusted in aerospace and motorsport for their unparalleled strength-to-weight ratio.

Ulysse Nardin has gone beyond traditional material choices to achieve this level of performance. The case’s Nylo-Foil side panels – a composite of recycled ocean fishing nets and carbon fibre – contribute to the watch’s eco-friendly innovation.

Meanwhile, its bezel insert is crafted from CarbonFoil, upcycled from high-performance sailing boats. Even the silicon escapement, responsible for regulating timekeeping precision, is made from recycled silicon wafers.

Certified for 200m of water resistance, the Diver [AIR] adheres to all the rigorous standards expected of a professional dive watch. It comes equipped with two ultralight, elasticated straps in white and orange, designed for maximum comfort and quick tool-free interchangeability.

The Ulysse Nardin Diver [AIR] is priced at $34,300 in the US (excluding VAT) and £30,170 in the UK.

