Biver hides a serious watchmaking flex in its latest release

At first glance, Biver’s latest watch looks understated – clean lines, no cut-outs, and a simple two-hand display. But don’t be fooled. Hidden beneath the dial is one of the most technically ambitious movements in modern watchmaking: a tourbillon and carillon minute repeater packed into the same case. It’s a serious flex, hidden in plain sight.

The Carillon Tourbillon was the first Biver watch, launched in 2023, and previous models have all made a point of showing off their mechanics, especially the dramatic tourbillon at six o’clock. However, the new Signature Series Two-Tone and Signature Series Titanium models go the opposite way. They hide the complications entirely, with a layered gold dial inspired by the Biver Automatique and its neoclassical styling.

Both watches use the same case and Calibre JCB.001-B movement as before, with its platinum micro-rotor, 72-hour power reserve and 374 individually hand-finished components. But this time, the tourbillon sits quietly behind the dial.

The only sign of complexity is the minute repeater slide on the left-hand side of the case – a subtle hint that there’s more going on than the minimal dial suggests.

The Two-Tone version combines titanium and rose gold, while the Titanium edition goes full monochrome (one of my favourite watch trends of 2025), with white gold accents.

Both watches feature faceted white gold hands and markers, an applied chemin de fer, and come on Biver’s sculptural asymmetrical bracelet with a new quick-adjust clasp.

Each model is also offered with a pair of matching cufflinks – titanium with brushed gold inlays, designed to mirror the architecture and finish of the watch.

For Jean-Claude Biver, the move marks an evolution of his brand’s philosophy. “This is a new expression of that complication that perfectly embodies Biver watchmaking as our brand continues to grow and evolve,” he says.

With a price of 475,000 CHF each (approximately US$600,000 / £430,000), these watches are very much collector territory. Still, they’re also a refreshing take on high-end watchmaking: complex on the inside, quiet on the outside. A grand complication that’s more about satisfying the wearer than showing off to everyone else.

