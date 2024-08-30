The A. Lange & Söhne Datograph Handwerkskunst is a masterpiece, but you won’t be able to buy one

Luxury watch aficionados are no strangers to the exceptional craftsmanship that comes with owning an A. Lange & Söhne timepiece. However, their latest creation, the Datograph Handwerkskunst, is in a league of its own.

This new limited edition chronograph, released to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the iconic Datograph, showcases the pinnacle of artisanal excellence and technical innovation. But before you start checking your bank account, know this: you won’t be able to buy one – with only 25 units produced, this masterpiece is more elusive than 5G signal in the countryside.

The watch features a striking black-rhodiumed dial adorned with tremblage engraving, a rare technique that creates a textured, three-dimensional surface. This intricate engraving requires an exceptional level of skill, ensuring that each piece is a unique work of art. The light-grey subdials and chamfered appliqués result in a super elegant watch.

Beyond its stunning dial, the Datograph Handwerkskunst houses the manufacture calibre L951.8, a manually wound movement. One of its standout features is the black-polishing of the chronograph levers, a technique that gives the levers a jet-black appearance from certain angles. This level of detail extends throughout the movement, with granular surfaces made from German silver that mirror the tremblage engraving on the dial.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the watch is the hand-engraved balance cock, decorated with a relief-engraved vine motif. This intricate design harks back to A. Lange & Söhne’s historic pocket watches and adds a touch of artistic flair that sets the Datograph Handwerkskunst apart from ALS’ production pieces.

Encased in yellow gold, with a diameter of 41 millimetres, this watch is both a celebration of horology and a rare work of art.

Unfortunately, its exclusivity is part of its allure. Only 25 pieces have been produced, and they will be available exclusively through Lange boutiques. It’s certainly an elusive treasure for the few lucky enough to acquire one.

Debuting at Watches & Wonders Shanghai 2024, Stuff had a chance to check it out during the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace.

