The best 5G phones for every budget rated and reviewed

As 5G tech continues to expand globally, offering faster speeds and more reliable connections, choosing the very best 5G phone has become essential.

Whether you’re streaming high-definition videos, gaming on the go, or simply looking for a future-proof device, we’ve included options to fit every budget.

If you’re in the market for a top 5G phone there are a couple of things to keep in mind as you look for your next phone purchase.

Firstly, you need to be living somewhere with 5G coverage, which, as 5G has become more common, is increasingly widespread. If you live in the middle of nowhere and rarely venture into a large city, you won’t see the benefits of 5G.

You’ll also need to sign up for a 5G SIM at the same time (if you don’t have one already). While most phone plans include 5G now, you’ll need to double-check, just to make sure.

It’s worth noting that pretty much every smartphone is 5G compatible nowadays, so check out our guides to the best phone, best mid-range phone and best budget phone for more options.

Got that? If you still want to take the plunge, here’s our pick of the best 5G phones you can buy right now.

The best premium 5G phone

1. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Stuff Verdict Apple refines its flagship with a better snapper, a slightly svelter form factor and USB-C (finally) Pros Great camera improvements

USB-C connectivity

Lighter and nicer to hold Cons USB 3 rather than Thunderbolt

No desktop mode

Apple iPhone 15 Pro specs Screen 6.7in 2796×1290 OLED HDR, 460ppi Processor A17 Pro RAM 8GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB56GB/512GB/1TB Software iOS 17 Cameras 48+12+12MP (rear), 12MP (front) Battery 4,441 mAh (est.) Dimensions 76.7×159.9×8.25mm, 221g

This is the best iPhone Apple’s ever made. The camera revisions are great. USB-C was long overdue but is fantastic now it’s here. The Action button is useful. And all this builds on already top-notch components like the display, speakers and app ecosystem.

Of course, you might argue that too much change in the iPhone is iterative rather than revolutionary, although this complaint usually comes from tech journos jaded by dozens of phones flying past their noses every week rather than most normal people who upgrade their phones every other year.

So should you buy one? Not if you already own last year’s Pro Max. The differences aren’t big enough, unless you are a very keen photographer, desperate for USB-C, or have a fetish for chamfered edges. Everyone else? If you can afford it, and if you want the best Apple has to offer, the iPhone 15 Pro Max really is the best.

Read more: iPhone 15 Pro Max review

The best mid-range smartphone

2. Google Pixel 8a

Stuff Verdict With similar hardware to its more expensive siblings, the Pixel 8a is the cheapest way to access Google’s AI smarts. With amazing photography skills, the Pixel 8a is the mid-range smartphone to beat. Pros Same superb photography skills we expect from Pixel phones

Performance punches above its price bracket

Slick design and strong build Cons Gemini AI chatbot not available in UK and Europe

Charging speeds remain behind rivals

Google Pixel 8a specs Screen 6.1in, 2400×1080 OLED w/ 120Hz CPU Google Tensor G3 octa-core Memory 8GB RAM Cameras 64MP, f/1.9 main w/ OIS + 13MP,f/2.2 ultrawide rear

13MP, f/2.2 front Storage 128/256GB Operating system Android 14 Battery 4,492 mAh w/ 18W wired, 7.5W wireless charging Dimensions 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm, 188 g

The Pixel 8a is part of Google’s affordable ‘A’ series, which promises a similar Pixel experience to its more expensive siblings for less money. We think this makes it a superb bang-for-buck option. And there’s lots to love here.

From its impeccable camera skills and punchy performance to a minimalist Pixel design and pure Android experience, this could be the ultimate choice for Google fans. Previous Pixel A phones had a few specs that lagged behind some of the competition, but the latest 8a has fixed that, making it unquestionably the best mid-range smartphone around.

Okay, the charging speeds remain slightly behind rivals, and not all AI features are available to buyers in the UK and Europe, but unless you’re willing to spend nearly double the money on a flagship with even more versatile cameras, the Pixel 8a is everything you’ll ever need.

Read more: Google Pixel 8a review

The best budget 5G smartphone

3. Samsung Galaxy A55

Stuff Verdict The A55 is a great shout for anyone who can’t justify S24 prices but still wants Samsung’s latest smarts Pros Materials and build quality on par with pricier phones

Decent performance and respectable battery life

Capable cameras for stills and video Cons Screen bezels are a bit bulky

Tries to tempt you with bloatware on initial setup

Similarly fast and long-lasting rivals cost considerably less

Samsung Galaxy A55 specs Screen 6.6in, 2340×1080 AMOLED w/ 120Hz Processor Samsung Exynos 1480 octa-core Memory 8/12GB RAM Storage 128/256GB on-board, microSD expansion Cameras 50MP, f/1.8 w/ PDAF, OIS + 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide + 5MP, f/2.4 macro rear

32MP, f2.2 front Operating system Android 14 w/ OneUI Battery 5000mAh w/ 25W wired charging Dimensions 161x77x8.2mm, 213g

Want the Samsung prestige without the high-end price tag? Then the A55 is a 5G contender worthy of your shortlist. With a price tag well below the lofty heights of the Galaxy S24 range, this is a super affordable 5G handset which sacrifices some flagship style and power, while still providing a solid smartphone experience.

One of its standout features during our review was its sharp, punchy screen, along with its capable multi-lens camera system, with a decent selfie camera to boot. And unlike previous A series phones (which massively disappointed on the power front), we’re pleased to report that the A55’s Exynos 1480 CPU and 8/12GB of RAM make for a far smoother experience.

Throw in reasonably fast (though far from groundbreaking) 25W charging, and you’ve got yourself a more affordable Samsung handset that provides the highly coveted Samsung-esque experience, at a far more palatable price.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy A55 review