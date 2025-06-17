Here’s when Amazon Prime Day is taking place this year

Amazon Prime Day is the yearly extravaganza where Amazon chucks out stacks of deals. And to mess with us a little, in 2025 Amazon isn’t doing it for just 24 or 48 hours as we’d expected. Instead, it’ll be taking place over four whole days.

The huge 96-hour event kicks off on 8 July at 00.01 and runs through to 23.59 on 11 July offering products at up to 50% off. It’ll be interesting to see if Amazon can sustain the deals across four days. I think it will be somewhat difficult and we’ll probably see most deals drop on Tuesday 8 July, with more kicking in later on the Thursday or even first thing on the Friday for the final 24 hours.

Prime Day will obviously take place at slightly different times in the US and UK due to time differences but will start and end at midnight within each time zone. There will be some early deals starting next week. Amazon says we can expect tech deals on top brands such as Bose, De’ Longhi, Dyson, Shark, Ninja and Sonos and well as others including Lego – of course the deals won’t be limited just to tech.

To take advantage of any deals during Prime Day, you will need to be a member of Amazon Prime or be on a 30 day trial when you first sign up. Not a Prime member yet? Get that free thirty-day trial now and you’ll still be signed up during the Prime Day event. You can cancel after the 30 days easily.

It’s not unusual to see better deals on Prime Day than Black Friday and there are always some tasty offers about. However, there’s a lot of other, not so good deals. So we’ll be on hand to show you the top Prime Day tech deals, enabling you to safely ignore the other rubbish.

New for this year, Amazon is introducing Today’s Big Deals, featuring daily themed deals. There will also be limited-time ‘New Deal Drop’ deals launching at midnight every day throughout the event.

Prime Day is taking place in all the key Amazon territories across the globe: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the US and the UK.

The event will be coming to South America, the Middle East and India later in the summer, specifically Brazil, Egypt, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Amazon’s suggestions to get ready for Prime Day

Ask Rufus, Amazon’s AI shopping assistant, specific questions about Prime Day and receive tailored deal recommendations.

Discover the right deal with personalised deal recommendations including “recommended deals for you”, “deals related to your lists”, “4+ star deals for you” and “deals related to items in your cart”.

Make life easier with fast, free delivery on millions of items included with a Prime membership and choose the delivery option that best suits your needs during Prime Day. Prime members receive unlimited fast, free One-Day Delivery on millions of items across all categories, with Same-Day Delivery available on over a million items in more than 80 towns and cities across the UK (minimum order values apply). You can also select free delivery to Amazon Lockers or Counters, or choose a delivery day preference with Amazon Day.