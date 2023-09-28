Fitbit’s Charge 6 tracker brings back the side button and adds extra Google smarts

When it comes to fitness trackers, Fitbit is one of the most popular names in the game. The brand has won the wrists of many a fitness fanatic, counting their steps and other activities. And Fitbit has a new model to reveal to the world, the Charge 6, following up the popular Charge 5. There are some big changes in store for the new device, offering a well-rounded fitness tracking experience.

The new Fitbit Charge 6 packs 1.04-inch OLED display embedded in the silicon strap. It’s sleeker looking than previous models, and includes glossy sides. Arguably one of the biggest additions to the new fitness tracker is the return of Fitbit’s force-sensitive side button. The Charge 4 rocked a similar button, but the Charge 5 ditched it, much to the upset of users. With the button, you’ll be able to navigate menus and jump back to the home screen more easily.

With the new tracker, you can access extra Google apps and services. YouTube Music and Google Maps have made their way to the Charge 6, giving the wrist tracker additional functionality. Plus, Google Wallet replaces the brand’s own Fitbit Pay, which was… not ideal. Fitbit‘s companion app recently received an update with a facelift and some changes under the hood to make thing smoother.

You’ll find support for 40 activities on the Charge 6, double that of the previous-gen Charge 5. Fitbit made some tweaks to the heart rate sensor inside, dubbing this the most accurate one yet. The brand reckons that it’s 60% more accurate than before when tracking exercises. You can also use the fitness tracker with exercise machines, such as the Peloton, Tonal, and more.

Fancy strapping Fitbit’s latest tracker to your wrist? The Charge 6 is available to pre-order now directly from the brand. It’ll set you back $160/£140 from either Fitbit or the Google Store. The device will be available later this fall.

