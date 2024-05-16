The best Sky deals and packages in May 2024

If you’re on the hunt for the best Sky deals, look no further. As one of the leading providers of broadband and TV packages in the UK, there’s a whole host of options available to help ensure you and your household will never be left wanting for entertainment again.

Trouble is, there are almost too many Sky services and packages to choose from, which is where we come in. We’ve searched high and low for the best Sky deals, and have highlighted some of our top picks below. Happy viewing and/or surfing…

Best Sky broadband deals

Sky has numerous broadband deals on offer, with speeds up to 900Mb/s. We’ve highlighted the best deals below, but you’re welcome to check out this full range of Sky broadband deals directly, if you prefer.

Sky 145Mb/s Ultrafast Broadband / £28/month, 18 months, £0 setup fee: If you’re after Sky broadband with no extras, this 145Mb/s package is definitely your best bet, costing only £1 more a month than the 36Mb/s package.

Sky 500Mb/s Ultrafast+ Broadband / £34/month, 18 months, £0 setup fee: Fancy faster speeds for a little more? the 500Mb/s package has you covered.

Sky 900Mb/s Gigafast Broadband / £42/month, 18 months, £0 setup fee: If speed is everything, then you can’t go wrong with this top-tier package. It might be overkill for some, but if you’re regularly dealing with large downloads in the form of things like large AAA games and multiple simultaneous streaming across different rooms, then this is the package for you.

Best Sky TV and broadband deals

If you’d like a mix of TV and broadband, there are a few choice deals available below, or you can check out Sky’s full range of TV and broadband deals.

Note, for the packages that include Sky Stream (aka, Sky’s dishless streaming box), it’s worth noting what it actually includes — over 300 channels (plus over 100 channels to Freeview), and award-winning Sky Exclusives and Originals. It’ll cost you extra if you want to add things like Sky Sports, Sky Kids, or Sky Cinema.

Sky Stream, Netflix Standard with Ads & Ultrafast 145Mb/s Broadband / £39/month, 18 months, £0 setup fee: This bundle includes a Sky Stream box (extra subscriptions required), along with the ad-tier version of Netflix, and a broadband package that should be more than fast enough for most people.

Sky Stream, Netflix Standard with Ads & Ultrafast 500Mb/s Broadband / £39/month, 18 months, £0 setup fee: The same as above, but with a huge leap in broadband speed, up to 500Mb/s. There’s also a 900Mb/s package for £53 a month, but we reckon this particular package hits the price-to-performance sweet spot.

Best Sky TV deals

Already got your internet sorted? Then check out Sky’s full range of TV deals. Our personal picks are below:

Sky Stream, Sky TV & Netflix / £31/month (£0 for the first month), 31-day rolling contract: This bundle includes a Sky Stream box (including Sky Entertainment consisting over over 300 channels, plus 100+ channels of Freeview, Sky Exclusives, and Originals), along with the ad-tier version of Netflix. The first month is free, after which it’s £31. We particularly like that this is a rolling contract too, which is ideal if you don’t want to commit for a year or more.

Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Sky TV & Netflix / £46/month (£20 for the first month), 18 months: The same as above, but with the addition of nine dedicated Sky Sports channels.

Sky Stream, Sky Cinema, Sky TV & Netflix / £36/month (£10 for the first month), 18 months: And if you like movies, this is the package for you, thanks to the inclusion of Sky Cinema.

Best Sky Glass deals

Got your sights set on the Sky Glass TV? Luckily for you, there are plenty of deals for that too.

Sky Glass 43in UHD TV / £14/month 0% APR, or £699 upfront when taken with a Sky TV & Netflix subscription (£0/month for 3 months, then £26/month): If you’re really looking for an all-in-one, zero hassle solution, then you might as well go for a Sky Glass package which covers not only a new telly, but also Sky TV to help kick things off. Available in 43in, 55in, and 65in sizes.

Best Mobile deals

There are also all manner of deals for Sky Mobile. We’ve picked a couple of our favourites below:

iPhone 15 Pro Max / From £35/month: Apple’s latest and greatest handset can be yours from as little as £35 a month for the 256GB model, although that only includes 100MB of data. The 25GB/month plan will bump the monthly cost up to a still-respectable £47.

Apple’s latest and greatest handset can be yours from as little as £35 a month for the 256GB model, although that only includes 100MB of data. The 25GB/month plan will bump the monthly cost up to a still-respectable £47. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra / From £41/month: Samsung’s stunning do-it-all flagship is available from £41 a month for the handset only. This goes up to £56 a month if you want a generous amount of data, around the 50GB/month mark.

