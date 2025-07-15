Rode’s Wireless Micro Camera Receiver is the best kind of upgrade

When Rode launched its mobile-friendly Wireless Micro at the end of 2024, it was really all-in on smartphone content creation. Ideal if your social clips and YouTube footage are filmed exclusively on a phone – but less so if you routinely swap between your handset and a more capable digital camera. The Aussie firm has now added the Wireless Micro Camera Receiver into the mix for a little extra inclusion – and the great news is that anyone who already owns a Wireless Micro can claim the new receiver for free.

This handy clip-on, available in black and white colours and with USB-C or Lightning connectivity, has universal camera support – no no-one is left out, no matter what they shoot on. It can be paired with up to two Wireless Micro transmitters for dual channel recording, and has a familiar feature set including smart gain control and plug-in power detection to maximise battery life.

It plays nicely with all of Rode’s software, including the Rode Capture iOS video app, Rode Central, and Rode Reporter. You get a flexible 2.5mm microphone cable in the box, along with a USB-C charging cable (seeing as there’s no room in the Wireless Micro’s charging case for any extra kit).

A 100m+ transmission range and 18 hours of recording time should mean it’ll cope with the sort of situations critical to content creation. A full recharge should take around 2 hours.

The Wireless Micro Camera Receiver will now come bundled with the Wireless Micro as standard if you buy one from the Rode website (and are based in Australia, Europe or the UK). New customers in the United States will have to register in order to claim theirs post-purchase.

Existing Wireless Micro users will also have to head to account.rode.com, register their product, and pay the shipping fee in order to bag a bonus Wireless Micro Camera Receiver.