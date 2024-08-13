The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold fixes the original’s biggest flaws

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is finally official. After months of rumours and leaks, Google’s second attempt at a foldable phone arrives as part of the mainline Pixel line-up, and addresses its predecessor’s shortcomings head-on. As well as a new name, this ground-up rework has the latest Tensor silicon and on-board Gemini AI.

Google has ditched the original Pixel Fold‘s compact cover screen in favour of a larger 6.3in display, which should a lot closer to a traditional phone. The device-spanning camera bar at the rear is also no more, replaced by a squircular bump off to one side. Dimensions have been slimmed down considerably, to 5.1mm when open and 10.5mm folded. That makes it slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, though it tips the scales at a heavier 257g.

It’s launching in Obsidian (black) and Porcelain (a sort of champagne gold), with satin metal frame, polished hinge and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and rear. Crucially that hinge can now open fully flat – something the OG Pixel Fold couldn’t manage. An IPX8 rating means it’ll survive an accidental dunking, too.

Originally rumoured as the Pixel Fold 2, Google’s name change makes it clear the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is now a true part of the new Pixel generation, rather than an offshoot.

Inside you’re getting an 8in,2152×2076 resolution OLED with LTPO adaptive refresh tech. The bezels are a lot slimmer than the first-gen Fold. Peak brightness is rated at 2700 nits, which is a whopping 80% higher than the Pixel Fold could manage. The outer screen can crank its 2424×1080 OLED to equally eye-searing levels, but makes to with a more basic 60-120Hz switching refresh rate.

On the photography front, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold keeps the same 48MP, f/1.7 main snapper and 10.8MP, f/3.1 telephoto as the Pixel Fold. Both have laser autofocus and optical image stabilisation, while the latter is good for 5x optical zoom. The 10.5MP ultrawide camera is new, with macro focus for close-up shooting, and Google has upgraded both selfie shooters to 10MP, f/2.2 units. The inner one is a punch-hole now, rather than hidden inside the bezel. A new Made You Look mode also puts fun animations on the cover screen to get children’s attention.

It’s behind the OnePlus Open on pixel count, then – but makes up for it with Google’s outstanding image processing, and the same generative AI tricks as the rest of the Pixel 9 line-up. Magic Editor can reframe tightly cropped shots, add things like greener grass, snow or sunsets with a text prompt, and add you into group photos by walking someone else through the process while you get into frame. Night Sight Video is coming soon, too.

Power comes from Google’s latest Tensor G4 chipset, paired to 16GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Google reckons we can expect 20% faster web browsing and 17% faster app launches than the G3 chips found in the Pixel 8 series, so performance should be even more of a jump from the original Pixel Fold.

It’s not all good news, though. Battery capacity has actually shrunk, and Qi2 magnetic charging hasn’t made the cut. The 4650mAh battery is still supposed to deliver ‘all-day battery life’, and regular Qi pads can still top the phone up wirelessly. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is compatible with Google’s new 45W USB-C power brick, but that doesn’t mean it’ll charge at the full 45W.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will also launch running Android 14, not the newer version 15 Google has been working on all year. Still, seven years of OS upgrades and security patches means you’re hardly missing out. And unlike the original Pixel Fold, which was later to receive certain features like Circle to Search than the Pixel 7 series, feature drops and updates should now land at the same time as the mainline Pixel 9 models.

It’s launching at £1749, in Obsidian and Porcelain colours. Pre-orders open today, with devices set to ship later this month.