Google Pixel 9 vs Apple iPhone 15: you’ll be surprised how similar they are

Google’s newest handset, the Pixel 9, has just landed. It’s the new mainstream Pixel device, arguably at the upper-end of the best mid-rangers. So it only makes sense to compare it to Apple’s identically positioned device – the iPhone 15. The Google Pixel 9 introduces a polished back, higher brightness, and enhanced AI features compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 8. But how does it stack up to its closest competitor from Apple, which is almost a year old now?

While we’ve not yet got our hands on the Pixel 9 to review, we can compare what it’s supposed to do to what we’ve tested in the iPhone 15. If you’re thinking about getting yourself a new handset and aren’t sure which to pick, read on:

Design & Display: One’s bigger and brighter

The Google Pixel 9 introduces a polished back and matte frame, adhering to current industry trends with a flat frame and glass design. The 6.3-inch Actua OLED screen, protected by Victus 2 Gorilla Glass, offers a resolution of 2424×1080, a 60-120Hz switchable frame rate, and a peak brightness of 2700 nits. The redesigned pill-shaped camera bar with rounded corners gives the Pixel 9 a distinct and modern look.

The Apple iPhone 15 maintains its familiar design with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. This new generation screen can reach up to 2000 nits of brightness for HDR and outdoor viewing, doubling the brightness of the iPhone 14. Although the refresh rate remains at 60Hz, the inclusion of the Dynamic Island feature from the iPhone 14 Pro is a notable upgrade. Ceramic Shield glass offers enhanced protection against scratches. The iPhone 15 also (finally) adopts USB-C for faster data transfer and charging.

Performance, Battery, & Software: Almost identical, except for AI

The Pixel 9 is powered by Google’s new Tensor G4 chipset, developed with AI acceleration in mind. This results in 20% faster web browsing and 17% faster app launches compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 8. With 12GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB, the Pixel 9 is designed for smooth performance. Despite the lack of Qi2 magnetic charging, it supports regular Qi wireless charging and promises a 50% refuel in 30 minutes with its 45W USB-C power brick. The Pixel 9 launches with Android 14 and promises seven years of OS updates and security patches.

The iPhone 15 is equipped with the A16 Bionic chipset, previously seen in the iPhone 14 Pro models. Despite being 2 years old now, this chip ensures high performance and efficiency. The A16 Bionic is almost identical to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip – Tensor G4’s closest competitor. So, it makes the iPhone 15 a powerhouse for everyday tasks and more demanding applications. The battery life promises all-day use, with a 3349mAh cell that outperforms its size. The iPhone 15 also runs on iOS 17, providing a seamless and integrated user experience.

Cameras: It’s all down to the ultrawide

The Pixel 9 retains the 50MP main camera from the Pixel 8 but adds a 48MP ultrawide camera with Macro focus for close-up shots. The 10.5MP selfie camera remains unchanged. Google’s generative AI tools, such as Magic Editor and Reimagine as…, enhance photo editing capabilities, allowing users to expand frames and change backgrounds with text prompts. The new Add Me feature ensures everyone gets into group photos, and Video Boost improves low-light video performance.

The iPhone 15 upgrades its main camera to a 48MP sensor, complemented by a 12MP ultrawide camera. Although it sticks to two rear cameras, the new 12MP telephoto feature offers 2x zoomed shots. Improved portrait mode, enhanced night mode, and Smart HDR bring significant advancements to photography. The A16 Bionic chip further optimizes image processing, ensuring high-quality photos and videos.

Google Pixel 9 vs Apple iPhone 15 verdict

Despite being almost a year old now, the iPhone 15 is surprisingly similar to the Pixel 9. It impresses with its bright and dynamic display, high-performing A16 Bionic chip that offers similar power, and an improved camera system. That said, the Pixel 9 comes out on top in some notable areas. Google’s device shines with its AI-powered enhancements, superior brightness, and innovative camera tools.

When it comes to picking between these two devices, it’ll likely come down to whether you prefer iOS or Android. A fairer test will be to compare the upcoming iPhone 16 when it arrives later this year. But for the time being, while these devices are surprisingly similar, the Pixel 9 comes out ahead.