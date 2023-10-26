I was wrong to dismiss the Google Pixel 8, it’s the best phone I’ve ever used

When the Google Pixel 8 was first announced I’ll admit, I was a little disappointed. So disappointed, in fact, that I wrote an article called, ‘I’ve owned every Pixel phone since the first generation, but I might skip the Pixel 8‘. You should read it if you haven’t already.

If you don’t have time to read it, it boils down to the fact that I’m a long-time Pixel superfan, I thought my Pixel 7 was one of the best smartphones for most people, that the Pixel 8 didn’t bring many upgrades to the table. It was quite a bit more expensive than the previous generation.

Now, after a colleague favourably reviewed the Pixel 8 Pro and I’ve had a chance to spend time with the regular Pixel 8, I’m willing to admit that I was wrong.

The first thing that appeals to me is the new design. It’s a very subtle change, with the screen now measuring 6.2in, down from 6.32in on the Pixel 7. That may seem like a small change, but it feels much more compact in the hand, with more rounded corners. It’s the perfect shape and size, in my opinion.

I also really like the colours on offer here. I’ve got the new Hazel colour, which is an understated grey, but I really like the Rose option as well.

The screen is also a big improvement over the Pixel 7, with the boosted brightness that now nudges 2000 nits when you step outside, and an improved refresh rate of 120Hz (up from 90Hz). They’re both welcome additions – it’s an excellent display to look at.

The new camera features are also outstanding, the standard model has gained Macro Focus skills which come in handy when I’m taking pictures of watches, and the Best Take, which is a lifesaver when it comes to taking a group shot of my son and his cousins.

Of course, it’s also still brilliant at being a Pixel phone. That means stock Android, an excellent point-and-shoot camera, and plenty of smart Pixel-exclusive features.

Believe me, it’s such an impressive all-around smartphone, and definitely the best I’ve personally ever used.

In my original article, I said if the Pixel 8 were an iPhone, it would be an S model. Is that still true? Yes, it is a small update over the Pixel 7. Has that stopped me from upgrading? Absolutely not.

My biggest issue was with the Pixel 8’s price. It starts at $699/£699, which is $100/£100 more than last year’s model. Similarly, the $999/£999 Pixel 8 Pro is $100/£150 more than the outgoing Pixel 7 Pro. That exactly matches how much Apple wants for an iPhone 15 Pro.

Now, that is a big step up, but looking on Amazon today, the Pixel 8 can be purchased for £644 (saving 8 percent off the RRP) and the Pixel 8 Pro can be snapped up for £928, which is a saving of 7 percent.

These early discounts make the Pixel 8 a little more affordable, but, in a time where budgets are tight, I understand people who just can’t justify spending that much on a relatively minor upgrade.

As for me, though, I’ll be using the Pixel 8 until the Pixel 9 is released.

