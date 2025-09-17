Get a year of Paramount+ for just $30

With this awesome deal you can get a year’s subscription to Paramount+ in the US for just $30.

But hurry, the offer is only available until the end of 18 September. The deal will get you a 50% discount on the ad-supported Essential Plan, usually $60 per year.

Should you wish to remove the ads, you can also get the same level of discount on the Premium plan – currently $60 down from $120.

Naturally, after the initial year, the sub will revert to full price – unless you cancel of course.

Paramount+ is the American production company’s attempt to wrangle a piece of the on-demand film and TV streaming pie -away from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+.

There are some great shows on the platform, including new Star Trek series, 1923, Seal Team, Tulsa King and The Offer. There are also plenty of Movies including Top Gun: Maverick, and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. South Park is also available on Paramount+ too.

The service draws from content from Paramount-owned services like CBS, Viacom, Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures.

If you’re in the UK, you can also get Paramount+. Better still, a subscription is also available for free to Sky Cinema subscribers, too. So if you have access to a decent Sky package, it



