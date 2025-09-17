Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / Get a year of Paramount+ for just $30

NewsDealsStreaming
News

Get a year of Paramount+ for just $30

With this awesome deal you can get a year's subscription to Paramount+ in the US for 50% off

Dan Grabham Dan Grabham
best streaming services

With this awesome deal you can get a year’s subscription to Paramount+ in the US for just $30.

But hurry, the offer is only available until the end of 18 September. The deal will get you a 50% discount on the ad-supported Essential Plan, usually $60 per year.

Should you wish to remove the ads, you can also get the same level of discount on the Premium plan – currently $60 down from $120.

Naturally, after the initial year, the sub will revert to full price – unless you cancel of course.

Paramount+ is the American production company’s attempt to wrangle a piece of the on-demand film and TV streaming pie -away from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+.

There are some great shows on the platform, including new Star Trek series, 1923, Seal Team, Tulsa King and The Offer. There are also plenty of Movies including Top Gun: Maverick, and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. South Park is also available on Paramount+ too.

The service draws from content from Paramount-owned services like CBS, Viacom, Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures.

If you’re in the UK, you can also get Paramount+. Better still, a subscription is also available for free to Sky Cinema subscribers, too. So if you have access to a decent Sky package, it


Profile image of Dan Grabham Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief

About

Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website.  Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio.

Areas of expertise

Computing, mobile, audio, smart home