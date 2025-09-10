How to pre-order iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro for launch day

The new iPhone 17 line-up was unveiled at Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event on 9 September. The all-new iPhone Air replaces the Plus model, and sits alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. There’s plenty new under the hood – and a surprising amount that’s stayed the same.

If, like me, you can’t wait to get your hands on the latest iPhones, you’ll want to make sure you pre-order the iPhone 17. There are lots of dates to remember, so here I’ll walk you through how to pre-order the iPhone 17 line-up and where you can.

When is the iPhone 17 line-up available?

Apple lifted the lid on the iPhone 17 line-up on Monday, 9 September in its usual “polished glass and marketing magic” keynote at Apple Park. But as is tradition, you can’t order one straight away. You’ll need to hang tight until Friday, 12 September at 1pm BST/8am EST/5am PST to hit that pre-order button. Those in the UK are in luck, while everyone on the West Coast has to get up at the crack of dawn – I know how rough that is, I did it last year.

Once you’ve done the pre-order ritual dance, the new iPhone 17 handsets will start arriving on doormats from 19 September. This is also the date they’ll be available in Apple stores and third-party shops.

How to pre-order the iPhone 17 models

Pre-ordering is easy: just head to the Apple Store once things go live. Add your device of choice to your cart, check out, and bask in the smug glow of a launch day delivery. You’ll want to be quick, as delivery times can quickly slip into the following weeks. This is even more important if you’re shopping with a third-party store. And I think things will sell out rather quickly this year with some big changes on the way.

For the super eager among you, Apple’s pre-pre-order flow is live now – which means you can pick your model, pick your payment plan, and get approved in advance so it’s just one click come launch time.

Other retailers haven’t yet opened their pre-order pages, so for now, your best bet is Apple or your mobile network.

The best early carrier deals in the US

Getting a new smartphone in the US almost always involves a carrier plan of some sort. All of the main carriers are offering the iPhone 17, and here are the best early deals:

Apple iPhone 17 at Apple US : Save up to $700 with trade-in, or up to $999 when going through a carrier partner like AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile or Boost Mobile. You’ll also get 3% back with Apple Card, if you’re one of those people.

: Save up to $700 with trade-in, or up to $999 when going through a carrier partner like AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile or Boost Mobile. You’ll also get 3% back with Apple Card, if you’re one of those people. Apple iPhone Air at Apple US : Save up to $700 with a regular trade-in, or $1,100 if you’re pairing it with a plan. That’s a lot of money for a phone thinner than your patience.

: Save up to $700 with a regular trade-in, or $1,100 if you’re pairing it with a plan. That’s a lot of money for a phone thinner than your patience. Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max at Apple US : Save up to $700 with trade-in, or $1,100 when going through a carrier plan.

: Save up to $700 with trade-in, or $1,100 when going through a carrier plan. AT&T : Up to $830 off iPhone 17 and 17 Air, or up to $1,100 off iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max – all via monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible iPhone.

: Up to $830 off iPhone 17 and 17 Air, or up to $1,100 off iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max – all via monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible iPhone. T-Mobile : This carrier will offer pre-orders but is yet to share deals. Expect trade-in discounts similar to AT&T soon.

: This carrier will offer pre-orders but is yet to share deals. Expect trade-in discounts similar to AT&T soon. Verizon will also start pre-orders on 12 September but hasn’t spilled the beans on pricing just yet.

will also start pre-orders on 12 September but hasn’t spilled the beans on pricing just yet. Visible will offer savings on the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 models based on your trade-in – specifics vary depending on your device’s age and condition.

The best early carrier deals in the UK

Most UK networks are going all in with the full iPhone 17 family, including the new iPhone Air, the Apple Watch Series 11 range, and AirPods Pro 3. While most won’t be revealing prices until 12 September, here’s what you can expect:

EE will carry the full range with pre-orders starting 12 September. You’ll get access to EE’s standalone 5G network, Network Boost, and Unlimited Watch Data for Apple Watch users. Flex Pay lets you pick your upfront cost and contract length – and you can even upgrade a full year early on a 36-month plan.

will carry the full range with pre-orders starting 12 September. You’ll get access to EE’s standalone 5G network, Network Boost, and Unlimited Watch Data for Apple Watch users. Flex Pay lets you pick your upfront cost and contract length – and you can even upgrade a full year early on a 36-month plan. Three will also stock the full Apple line-up, including iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and the new Watches and AirPods. Customers benefit from dual-network coverage thanks to the Vodafone/Three merger. Pricing is still under wraps.

will also stock the full Apple line-up, including iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and the new Watches and AirPods. Customers benefit from dual-network coverage thanks to the Vodafone/Three merger. Pricing is still under wraps. Vodafone is pulling out all the stops with its Xchange trade-in programme and Lifetime Service Promise (free battery health checks and warranty). Plus, you get Three’s network included now, so coverage should be rock solid.

is pulling out all the stops with its Xchange trade-in programme and Lifetime Service Promise (free battery health checks and warranty). Plus, you get Three’s network included now, so coverage should be rock solid. O2 customers get inclusive EU roaming, data rollover, and access to Priority perks like gig tickets and daily rewards. Pricing coming soon.

customers get inclusive EU roaming, data rollover, and access to Priority perks like gig tickets and daily rewards. Pricing coming soon. Sky Mobile will also carry the iPhone 17 series, with full pricing to be announced shortly.

I’ll update this list with exact pricing details as soon as they’re available.