Here’s why AirPods Pro 3 is the biggest AirPods upgrade in years

While most of today’s focus has been on the iPhone 17, Apple also used its event today to announce the AirPods Pro 3. While they may look similar to the old ones at first glance, these are anything but a minor refresh. With a faster chip, better audio, new health tracking features, and design tweaks, they’re definitely worth considering if you’re due an upgrade.

The new H3 chip powers everything this time around. It boosts Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Transparency, and overall audio quality. Apple reckons noise cancellation is 2x better than AirPods Pro 2 and 4x better than the original AirPods Pro. New ear tips with foam inside guarantee you’ll get a better fit and better passive noise cancellation. In fact, Apple claims it is the best noise cancellation in the world.

Each AirPods is actually smaller, and follow the shape of your ear more. Apple’s reckon the wireless buds will fit in any ear. There are now five ear tips to pick from instead of three, all with the new foam technology. They’re now IP57-rated for even better protection form rain and sweat.

What really makes these different is the new health tracking features. Apple has crammed in heart rate monitoring from your ear. It will also track your activities, tracking calories burnt and showing them in the Workouts app. You can track up to 50 different workout types including running, HIIT, yoga, and more. These features could be useful for people who don’t wear a Watch, or just want more passive tracking. We know they work well, as the heart rate monitoring debuted in the Powerbeats Pro 2.

One of the other big new features is Live Translation, powered by Apple Intelligence. You’ll hear the voice of others through your AirPods, and when you speak will display translated text on your iPhone. If you’re both wearing AirPods, it works even better – no iPhone needed. The models run completely locally on your iPhone.

AirPods Pro 3 are now rated for 8 hours of listening with ANC switched on, and up to 10 hours of listening with Transparency mode switched on. This longer battery life is ideal for those using the Hearing Aid feature. Of course, you’ll get multiple recharges from the charging case. Apple is yet to reveal exactly how much bigger the battery is inside each AirPod or the charging case.

There are no new colour options – AirPods Pro 3 continue Apple’s tradition of only offering white. They’ll set you back the same $249/£219 – making them cheaper in the UK. Pre-orders from Apple will begin today, with shipping following shortly afterwards on 19 September.