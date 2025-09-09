The iPhone 17 is here and looks the same – here’s why it could be the top pick

At today’s Apple launch event, the iPhone 17 was revealed – and if you’re thinking that you’ve seen it before, you’re not entirely wrong. The newest iPhone looks remarkably like last year’s iPhone 16. But don’t write it off just yet – because this is shaping up to be the quiet hero of Apple’s new iPhone line-up.

First up, screen size is up to 6.3 inches, matching last year’s Pro. You can thank slimmer bezels for the extra screen real estate, and the Dynamic Island is here to stay. That larger size is now the baseline – and there’s no Plus or Mini model in sight. Apple’s ProMotion has finally trickled down from the Pro models, so you’re getting 120Hz refresh rates for smoother scrolling and video playback. You’ll also find the Always-On Display make its way to the base-model. It can get up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, which is the brightest iPhone display to date.

The iPhone 17 keeps the dual rear camera setup, with a 48MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide. You get a 2x optical quality Telephoto lens, but that appears to be based on cropping. There’s also a major change up front. You get a new 18MP selfie snapper with support for Center Stage, which means even more megapixels for FaceTimes, social media posts, and the rest. Camera Control (if you use it) makes a reappearance, alongside the Action Button for the first-time on a non-Pro iPhone.

Inside, the iPhone 17 runs on the standard version of Apple’s new A19 chip. It’s made using the improved 3nm process, and includes 8GB RAM. It features a 6-core CPU to make things even more responsive. The 5-core GPU is a big step-up for graphics-intensive tasks. There’s no Apple-designed 5G modem in here, nor the new Apple-designed N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. While frustrating, this isn’t a surprise on the base model. You get the same all-day battery life, which is eight hours longer than the iPhone 16 in video playback. Thanks to new fast-charging, you can charge to 50% in 20 minutes.

Colours include new lavender, mist blue, sage options, alongside the typical black and white. It now starts at 256GB of storage instead of the previous 128GB, but will only go up to 512GB. Pre-orders for iPhone 17 start Friday 12 September from the same $799/£799, shipping the following Friday (19 September).