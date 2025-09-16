Here’s when the next Amazon Prime Day is taking place – and it’s soon!

Stuff

News

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are back! Here's when you can grab a bargain...

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is set for a comeback. Not content with one Prime Day a year, Amazon now has another which has usually taken place in October. It’s not unusual to see better deals from Amazon for this sale rather than on Black Friday

Now we know that the sale will take place on 7th and 8th October. Once again Prime members will take pole position for the deals, with two days to shop hundreds of thousands of deals across a wide selection of products ahead of the holiday season.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will obviously take place at slightly different times in the US and UK due to time differences but will start and end at midnight within each time zone.

To take advantage of any deals during Prime Day, you will need to be a member of Amazon Prime or be on a 30 day trial when you first sign up. Not a Prime member yet? Get that free thirty-day trial now and you’ll still be signed up during the Prime Day event. You can cancel after the 30 days easily.

Expect some early deals starting from the beginning of October. Amazon says the deals will give you savings of up to 40% “across all categories including home, kitchen, electronics, toys, fashion, and beauty and self-care”.

The retail giant adds several brands that will be discounted which may or may not float your boat – Crocs, De’Longhi, Levi’s, Ninja, and Oura.

One thing’s for sure, we usually see excellent discounts on gear that’s not normally discounted, including Apple’s AirPods, the Apple Watch and also top-end gear such as the Sony WH1000-XM6 headphones.

Prime Big Deal Days will begin on 7 October in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S. and the UK. Plus, for the first time, Colombia, Ireland and Mexico.  


