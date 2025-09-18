I tried Mr Jones’ new watch, and I’m so happy they’ve finally perfected the case

I’ve always had a soft spot for Mr Jones Watches. Their quirky, story-driven designs are unlike anything else in the watch world – playful, bold, and often a little tongue-in-cheek. The size has always been ideal too, with most models coming in at 37mm, which is perfect for someone like me with slender wrists.

But there’s always been one problem: the lugs.

Mr Jones’ cases used to have long, overhanging lugs that just didn’t sit right on smaller wrists. On me, they looked awkward – like the watch was trying too hard to cover territory it couldn’t quite manage. And I know I wasn’t alone. Plenty of other fans had the same complaint, and it often stopped us from buying a watch we otherwise loved.

Finally, the brand has listened.

A new case design

Mr Jones has redesigned its stainless steel case, giving it shorter, wider lugs that frame the dial beautifully without sticking out. It sounds like a small tweak, but in watch design, a few millimetres can make all the difference.

The old case measured 46.9mm lug-to-lug, while the new one comes in at just 42.65mm – more than 5mm shorter. That’s a huge improvement for anyone with slimmer wrists. The lug width is still 18mm, so you can still swap straps easily.

To test the new case, Mr Jones sent me one of its most popular models, A Perfectly Useless Afternoon. It’s a classic from the brand, featuring a man lounging in a pool, with the hands represented by his leg and a rubber duck drifting lazily around.

It’s whimsical, it’s fun, and it never fails to make people smile when they notice what’s going on.

The first thing I noticed when strapping it on is just how much better it sits. No overhang, no awkward gaps – just a clean, compact fit that feels balanced. It makes a watch that was always the right diameter finally feel like it’s the right shape too.

It might sound dramatic to say that 5mm has transformed a watch, but in this case, it really has.

And because the lugs are shorter, the dial looks larger and more prominent. That’s a neat bonus when you’re buying a watch for its artwork as much as for telling the time.

Comfort-wise, it’s spot on. The watch is very lightweight, and that works well with the playful aesthetic.

This isn’t a “serious” luxury timepiece – it’s a conversation starter, something you wear because it makes you happy. At US$235 / £195, it’s affordable, and the new case makes it feel like you’re getting much more watch for your money.

The new case is already available on some of Mr Jones’ best sellers: A Perfectly Useless Afternoon, Beam Me Up!, and Ricochet. And the brand says it plans to roll it out across most of its core collection in the coming months.

For long-time fans (and those who always wanted one but were put off by the old lugs), this is big news. Mr Jones has always been about creativity and design first, but now it feels like the brand has really nailed the ergonomics too.

It’s also refreshing to see a brand take customer feedback seriously and actually act on it. Now, if only Nomos Glashütte would take the hint and shorten some of its famously long lugs too, I’d be even happier.

