Stuff’s IFA Awards 2025: our hand-picked essential gadget highlights from the huge tech expo

IFA 2025 has once again turned Berlin into the ultimate playground for tech enthusiasts, with brands pulling out all the stops to showcase their latest innovations.

From ultra-lightweight laptops that defy physics, to robot vacuums clever enough to climb stairs, this year’s show has delivered some genuinely jaw-dropping moments. Our coverage this year is powered by Acer, who also announced some big things this week.

We’ve spent countless hours wandering the halls of Messe Berlin, getting hands-on with the most promising gadgets and gizmos, so whether you’re after a projector that’ll transform your living room into a cinema, or a turntable that bridges the gap between vintage charm and modern convenience, there’s something here to get excited about.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into Stuff’s IFA 2025 Awards – the upcoming tech treasures that have us counting down the days until they hit the shelves.

Best of IFA 2025

Xgimi Horizon 20 Max

Xgimi’s latest flagship projector makes a bold statement with its 5700 ISO lumens of brightness, courtesy of an all-new X-Master Red Ring Lens and RGB triple laser architecture. In other words, it promises to deliver proper cinematic visuals even when the curtains are wide open. The Horizon 20 Max also brings gaming credentials that’ll make console enthusiasts weep with joy – we’re talking 1ms input lag, 240Hz refresh rates, and VRR support. Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced certification should help ensure that every frame looks spectacular, while Harman/Kardon speakers deliver the audio punch to match. It’s not cheap, but those specs make up for it.

Read more: The Xgimi Horizon 20 Max projector is so bright you might need sunglasses for your next movie night

Acer Swift Air 16

Acer has achieved something remarkable with the Swift Air 16 – a 16in laptop that weighs less than a kilogram. This magnesium-aluminium marvel houses AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 series processors, proving that you don’t need to sacrifice performance for portability either. The 2880 x 1800 OLED display option delivers vibrant visuals with deep blacks, while the 120Hz refresh rate keeps everything silky smooth. It’s priced to seriously undercut Apple’s MacBook Air while offering a larger screen and impressive lightness. The only niggle? The hinge feels a tad wobbly – perhaps the price of such extreme weight savings.

Technics SL-40CBT

Technics has returned to its turntable roots with the SL-40CBT, blending classic direct-drive engineering with thoroughly modern smarts. The iron-coreless motor ensures rock-solid playback, for a start, while the factory-fitted Audio-Technica AT-VM95C cartridge means you can start spinning vinyl straight out of the box. What sets it apart, though, is built-in Bluetooth, letting you stream your record collection wirelessly to compatible speakers. Available in three stylish finishes (including a rather fetching terracotta), the SL-40CBT oozes classic style with vinyl-spinning tricks to match.

Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai Robot

Dyson’s latest robotic offering combines the brand’s cyclonic expertise with AI-powered intelligence that’s more than a little clever. The Spot+Scrub Ai, as it’s called, has enough brains to recognise around 200 different objects. It can also detect stains using before-and-after image processing, and won’t give up until stubborn marks are completely gone. The wet roller cleans itself with fresh water as it rotates too, while the bagless dock handles emptying duties. It’s the kind of determined, adaptable cleaning that our lazy human bodies can truly appreciate.

Philips Hue Bridge Pro

After a decade with the same Bridge, Philips has finally unveiled its long-awaited successor – and it appears to have been worth the wait. The Bridge Pro packs a quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and support for up to 150 lights simultaneously. The standout feature, though, is Motion Aware, which turns your existing Hue bulbs into motion sensors using clever interference detection. Amazingly, no additional hardware is needed – just three or more bulbs in a room, and the Bridge Pro’s processing power is all you need to harness this wizardry. Add in Wi-Fi connectivity (no more ethernet dependency) and USB-C power, and you’ve got a smart home hub that’s ready for another decade. A very worthwhile upgrade for any serious Hue enthusiast.

Read more: I think it’s clear Hue is preparing for a full smart home ecosystem with Hue Bridge Pro

Eufy S2

Eufy’s S2 takes everything that made the S1 Pro brilliant and cranks it up to eleven. With 30,000Pa of suction – that’s three times more powerful than its predecessor – this robot vacuum could probably suck the soul out of your carpets. The real showstopper, however, is the MarsWalker accessory, which transforms the S2 into a stair-climbing cleaning machine. This track-driven carrier grips staircases and hauls the vacuum between floors, adapting to both L-shaped and U-shaped configurations. Combined with the self-cleaning mop system and 12-in-1 base station, the S2 looks set to be the pinnacle of automated home cleaning. For now, at least.

Read more: My favourite robot vacuum is back with 3x the suction power and the ability to climb stairs

Roborock RockMow Z1

Roborock is branching out from indoor cleaning to tackle the great outdoors with the RockMow Z1 – a robotic lawnmower that tackles slopes of up to an 80 per cent gradient thanks to its all-wheel drive system. Each wheel has its own motor, while the front wheels get independent steering motors, enabling precise navigation even on challenging terrain. The Sentisphere AI Environmental Perception combines RTK and VSLAM technologies for pinpoint accuracy, while the PreciEdge blade trims within 3cm of walls. You can even create custom mowing patterns and text through the companion app – because who doesn’t want their lawn to spell out messages? It’s lawn care meets robotics, and the results should, in theory, be very impressive indeed.

Insta360 Antigravity A1

Insta360’s first drone venture is turning the FPV experience on its head with the Antigravity A1. Unlike most drones where your view is locked to the camera direction, the A1’s dual ultrawide cameras capture 8K 360-degree video, letting you look anywhere while flying. The real magic happens with the unique Grip motion controller – point where you want to go and pull the trigger to send the drone shooting in that direction, all while looking elsewhere entirely. At 249 grams, it sidesteps licensing requirements in most regions, while the companion OLED Vision goggles provide an immersive flying experience. The external screen on the goggles also lets onlookers see what’s happening, so there’s something for everyone.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

Samsung’s latest flagship tablet continues to prove why bigger can be better. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra’s 14.6in OLED display maintains the same 2960 x 1848 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate as its predecessor, but now comes powered by MediaTek’s upgraded Dimensity 9400+ chipset built on 3nm architecture for improved efficiency. The redesigned S Pen sports a grippier hexagonal shape and cone-shaped tip that feels more natural for sketching, while enhanced DeX capabilities now support four virtual workspaces and second-screen functionality. With 12GB of RAM (16GB on the 1TB model), an 11,600mAh battery, and OneUI 8 running on Android 16, it’s positioning itself as a serious productivity machine.

Withings ScanWatch 2

The Withings ScanWatch 2 is one of our favourite smartwatches, and the latest version is even better thanks to the ability to sense temperature as well as an exceptional 35 day battery life. This time there’s a new 42mm blue and silver version, which keeps things fresh without screaming for attention. The updated HealthSense 4 OS crunches 35 biomarkers and serves up insights that are meant to actually help. There’s a shiny new Vitality Indicator that tries to tell you how knackered you are and why. Rather confusingly though, it’s still called the ScanWatch 2. Not the ScanWatch 2 SE or the third-generation, just an iteration to the second. And that is sure to confuse some potential purchasers.

Also highly commended

Narwal Flow

The Narwal Flow has earned user praise as one of the most thorough robot vacuums available, and it’s easy to see why. The FlowWash mopping system uses an elongated roller that can extend sideways via EdgeReach technology, ensuring complete coverage right into corners. With 20,000Pa of suction and zero-tangling brushes, it handles both vacuuming and mopping with equal aplomb, too. The 8-in-1 base station takes care of maintenance duties, while the LiDAR sensor’s rear positioning makes this one of the shortest Narwal bots yet. It’s positioned as a premium option, with a price tag to match, but that’s the price you pay for lying back while a turbocharged automaton takes care of pesky chores.

Jackery Explorer 500 v2

Jackery’s updated Explorer 500 v2 promises to be the most compact and lightweight power station in its class, with impressive specs to match – a 512Wh LiFePO4 battery that can power up to six devices simultaneously via two AC outlets, USB-C ports, and a 12V socket. ChargeShield 2.0 technology also enables full charging in just 80 minutes via mains power, or 60 minutes when combined with a 100W solar panel. For camping trips, day excursions, or home backup duties, the Explorer 500 v2 looks set to deliver reliable power in a handily portable package.

Also check out all of our IFA 2025 stories in one place

Imagine the Future, Shape What’s Next – Stuff’s IFA 2025 coverage powered by Acer Acer took centre stage at IFA 2025 with its next@acer Global Press Conference where it showed how to empower people to do more, whether you’re working, gaming, or just living life. Experience the latest in Copilot+ PCs and AI laptops with eco-conscious designs plus super gaming portables, too. Check out the full Acer IFA 2025 lineup.