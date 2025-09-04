Dyson has four new vacs but the Spot+Scrub Ai robot is the one I can’t wait to try

Having not long ago announced PencilVac, the world’s slimmest vacuum cleaner (due in the US and UK in 2026), Dyson is keeping the momentum going.

It has today announced four new lust-worthy vacuum cleaners at their Unveiled event in Berlin during IFA 2025: the V8 Cyclone, Clean+Wash Hygiene, Dyson V16 Piston Animal and Spot+Scrub Ai robot.

Let’s look at the Spot+Scrub Ai robot first, as this next-gen model, engineered for both wet and dry floor cleaning, which Sir James Dyson has called a “determined, intelligent, and adaptable machine” is the one we’re keenest to test.

It’s all about the power of AI – the new model uses AI for stain detection and for its adaptive cleaning behaviour, which allows it to identify and therefore avoid obstacles, while cleaning your floors to what, knowing Dyson, we assume will be a very high standard. Dyson says that the combination of an AI-powered camera, green LED illumination, and smart navigation allows it to recognise nearly 200 types of floor-living objects (I’m thinking of you Lego, socks and charging cables) and clean around them intelligently.

The Spot+Scrub’s stain detection system sounds particularly advanced and is perhaps the thing that could see this model take top spot over other high-end robot vacs. It uses before-and-after image processing to verify the stain removal, repeatedly going over stubborn stains until it banishes it completely. As the wet roller rotates, it cleans itself with fresh heated water so there’s no recontamination from the stain – very clever indeed. Left behind coffee stains on my kitchen floor are a real bugbear of mine, so I’m ever hopeful.

The robot uses a 12- point hydration system in its self-cleaning wet roller and, in true Dyson style, a cyclonic, bagless dock for emptying. We’re also keen on the fact it features an extending roller (extends 40mm) to reach room edges. As you’d expect, users will be able to use the MyDyson app for cleaning maps, cleaning schedules and so on.

We know it’ll be available in early 2026 but no pricing has yet been confirmed.

Dyson V16 Piston Animal & Dyson V16 Piston Animal Submarine: The hair haters

If you’re blessed with long flowing locks or have pets that shed all over your house, the just-announced Dyson V16 Piston Animal may well be of interest. Designed for deep whole home cleaning, its USP is that it can pick-up hairs (even long ones that the new Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x would love to tame) without tangling. The patented anti-tangle conical brush bars eject hairs straight into the bin as you clean.

With Dyson’s next-generation Hyperdymium 900W ultra high-speed motor under the bonnet, it delivers 315 air watts of suction and features ‘All Floor Cones’ Sense cleaner head, which allows it to intelligently adjust suction and brush bar speed for every floor type. The CleanCompaktor bin looks suitably hygienic too – holding up to 30 days’ worth of compressed dust, it has a self- wiping compression lever to eject the dirt for cleaner emptying. Like the Dyson V8 Cyclone, it will have a self-emptying dock, too.

Dyson V16 Piston Animal Submarine is as above but has the addition of an upgraded Submarine 2.0 wet roller head makes the V16 Piston Animal a complete floor cleaning solution and includes a motorised, high-density microfibre roller and precision hydration control, so you can wash without spreading overmatter from your spills and stains around the rest of your floor.

It won’t be available in the US until 2026, so Dyson doesn’t have a price as yet. It is now available in the UK where the Dyson V16 Piston Animal costs £750 and the Dyson V16 Piston Animal Submarine costs £900.

Dyson V8 Cyclone: Upgraded V8 next generation

There’s no denying that the Dyson V8 vacuum wowed when it launched all the way back in 2016, but it was due an upgrade. The Dyson V8 Cyclone vacuum is the next-generation model, offering 30% more suction power (150 air watts) and 50% longer run time than the original model, providing up to 60 minutes of cleaning and a hot-swappable battery, so you can keep at it.

Other upgrades are a new triggerless power button, three cleaning modes – Eco, Medium, and Boost and a self-emptying dock.

The Dyson V8 Cyclone will launch in the UK on 17 September and costs £350.

Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene: A hard-floor hero?

The final new kid on the block is the Clean+Wash Hygiene – a lightweight wet and dry cleaner that promises to bring a level of hygiene to hard floors that Mrs Hinch would approve of. It’s a follow-up to the Wash G1 but seems a bit more of a simple system, with the dirty water kept in the cleaner head just like on the Dyson Submarine head.

The Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene wet and dry cleaner is filter-free, instead keeping all dirt and dirty water from floors within the cleaner itself. This means it doesn’t have the problems of filter clogging, which leads to bacteria and dirt in pipes, unsanitary smells and ultimately loss of suction. Instead, Dyson says the Clean+Wash Hygiene’s design makes sure only clean water touches your floors, for streak-free cleaning.

It’s ultra-absorbent microfibre roller boasts 84,000 microfibres per cm² and is embedded with nylon bristles, so pick-up should be very good indeed. Weighing in at only 3.7kg it’ll be easy to handle, too.

This filter-free, streak-free model will be available in early 2026 with pricing yet to be confirmed.

