Dyson’s latest tech doesn’t blow or suck any air at all – so what is it?

Dyson’s latest innovation is a complete departure for the company – it’s a cleaner, but it doesn’t blow or suck any air whatsoever.

The rather odd-looking $700/£600 Dyson Wash G1 is a wet floor cleaner with a cleaning technique that’s similar to the recent Submarine cleaning head (which attaches to the V15s) and taking inspiration from the Dyson Omni-glide double-roller head. Otherwise, it’s basically two tanks for clean and dirty water which is similar to other hard floor cleaners like the excellent Vax Glide 2.

Dyson’s philosophy with the Wash G1 is to constantly clean the rollers so – unlike with a mop or many other hard floor cleaners – dirty water is not spread over the floor. Instead, the design is intended to get dirt away into a removable tray and waste water into the caddy as soon as possible, using a filter that separates dry debris away.

Like the Submarine, the water usage is designed to be mega efficient, with a meagre 1 litre tank covering 290 square metres. 26 hydration points ensure the highly-absorbent microfibre rollers are constantly cleaned.

There are two rollers that counter-rotate and different modes depending on the type of floor being cleaned – and how stubborn the stains are. The user has full control over this, rather than the machine being on one mode constantly – so you can power it up to deal with a stubborn stain, or use on low mode when you just need to freshen an area up.

You are able to add a detergent to the water should you wish, though Dyson doesn’t mandate this unlike with many other floor cleaners.

When you’re done cleaning, a self-cleaning mode will saturate both rollers with clean water on the boost setting in preparation for the next clean.

The Dyson Wash G1 will be available later in 2024 – as we mentioned it has a rather high price of $700/£600 – Dyson products generally do carry a premium, but it’s over double the cost of comparable hard floor cleaners, so it’ll be interesting to see how it does.

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home